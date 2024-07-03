Counter-terror police charge pair with vandalism offences at university in Sydney

Two people have been charged over alleged property damage offences at Macquarie University earlier this year.

Two people have been charged over alleged property damage offences at Macquarie University earlier this year. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

Two people have been charged following an ongoing investigation into alleged widespread vandalism at Sydney’s Macquarie University that allegedly included graffiti of the swastika.

A 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday after counter-terrorism police executed a search warrant on a home in Sydney’s north-west.

Police said they “seized numerous items related to extreme right-wing ideology which will be the subject of further investigation”.

The ongoing investigation began in February after police were told five people entered the university grounds and graffitied offensive symbols in 24 locations around the campus.

Police inquired into a second incident in May, as part of the investigation, that involved a man and a women allegedly intimidating a 20-year-old man.

The two people have been charged with damaging property, possessing graffiti material, and wearing a disguise with the intention to commit an indictable offence.

The man was also charged with intimidation and entering inclosed land without a lawful excuse.

Both were granted conditional bail.

The women is due to appear in court in July, and the man in August.

Guardian Australia have contacted the university for comment.