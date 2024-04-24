Counter-terror raids launched in Sydney as part of investigation into Wakeley church stabbing

The police scene at the Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd church in Sydney’s Wakley after the stabbing attack last week.

The police scene at the Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd church in Sydney’s Wakley after the stabbing attack last week. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

New South Wales police have conducted counter-terror raids across south-western Sydney as part of the investigation into the stabbing of a bishop at a church in Wakeley last week.

“The JCTT [joint counter-terrorism team] Sydney is executing search warrants in Sydney today as part of an ongoing investigation,” NSW police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said there was “no current threat” to public safety and no connection to Anzac Day commemorations.

At a National Press Club address on Wednesday, the Australian federal police commissioner, Reece Kershaw, confirmed the raids were in relation to the alleged attack by a 16-year-old boy at the Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd church.

The bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was allegedly stabbed during a livestreamed memorial service at the church, sparking a riot outside the church. The stabbing incident was later designated a terror incident.

Guardian Australia understands individuals associated with the 16-year-old were being investigated by police.

Mike Burgess, the director general of Asio, was also at the National Press Club on Wednesday and said his officers were involved in the investigation.

“Asio is a part of the joint counter-terrorism in every state and territory,” he said. “My officers are connected and involved and embedded inside the joint counter-terrorism team.”

