What Is a Counting Coup? 'Yellowstone' Fans Want to Know

The return of Yellowstone has left many people scratching their heads. From John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) staged suicide and the jumpy plotline to Colby’s unexpected death in the latest episode, many fans are merely trying to keep up. And it’s not just the story arcs, either—the lingo in Season 5 is causing pause, too.

Specifically, many fans flocked to Google to uncover the meaning behind “Counting Coup”—the title of Episode 12 and a phrase Kayce (Luke Grimes) muttered during his jaw-dropping pursuit for justice and peace for his family.

During episode 12, Kayce, a former Navy SEAL, was in conversation with one of his special-ops buddies from his military days in an attempt to uncover the truth behind his father’s death. After all, anyone who knew John (or even knew of him), knew that he’d never take his own life. So, once Kayce confirmed in a follow-up autopsy that John had been restrained during the time of his death, he set out to find the truth. Eventually, in working with his special-ops pal, Kayce learned that former NSA agent Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) was hired by the now-deceased Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) to assassinate Governor Dutton and make it look like a self-inflicted death.

As arguably the most level-headed of all the Duttons, Kayce’s next actions came as a bit of a surprise to viewers. As the cameras panned to Grant’s daughter’s soccer game, people everywhere muttered that Kayce would never harm a child—and in the end, he didn’t. But he sure made a lasting impression. Such is the reality of a “counting coup.”

Emerson Miller

In the scene, Kayce slid into the backseat of Grant’s car, aiming a pistol with a silencer at his daughter, insisting that he drive and listen to what he has to say. Rather than seeking a true eye for an eye—killing Grant while in the car—Kayce gave him an option: Leave his family alone or he would retaliate and single-handedly kill Grant’s loved ones. Ultimately, Grant agreed. Before hopping out of the car, though, Kayce took a moment to pistol-whip Grant in the side of the head with the heel of his gun.

“Where I come from that's called ‘counting coup,’” he told Grant. “It means I took a piece of your soul and I'm going to keep it.”

So, What Is a Counting Coup?

Notice how Kayce said where he comes from? He’s not referencing the ranch. Instead, he’s referring to his native knowledge. As you may recall, Kayce dedicated himself to the Hanbleceya ritual in Season Four to become a member of Monica’s (Kelsey Asbille) tribe. It’s presumed that during this time, he learned of “counting coup,” as he told Mo (Moses Brings Plenty—Thomas Rainwater’s right-hand man and seemingly soon-to-be Dutton blood brother, based on the previews) that he performed the act when he picked him up from the scene at the end of Episode 12.

According to PBS appraiser Douglas Deihl, who evaluated a Sioux pictograph in a 2005 episode of Antiques Roadshow , a “counting coup” is a symbol of warrior stature.

Cam McLeod

"In Plains warrior societies, Sioux warriors gained their status by being brave in battle, and one way this was done was known as 'counting coup.' What these warriors tried to do was to get close enough to the enemy to touch them without getting injured or killed. To do so was considered the highest honor for the warriors, an act considered more honorable than going in and killing and scalping them. To touch the enemy and survive was considered the greatest honor in battle."

Nowadays, you might consider a “counting coup” the ultimate threat. It says, “I could’ve killed you, but I didn’t—try me again and you might not be so lucky next time.”

Now, we can’t help but wonder: Is this just the beginning of Kayce’s road to revenge? We only have two episodes of Yellowstone left to find out.

