Countless numbers could die in Sudan without immediate action, UN official says

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The war in Sudan could cost countless more lives if immediate action is not taken, as famine and disease spread while fighting intensifies and aid workers struggle to gain access, a senior World Health Organization official said on Tuesday.

Nearly 18 months have caused the world's biggest internal displacement crisis and more than 25 million people - over half the population of Sudan- are in desperate need of food and healthcare.

"Malnourished children and mothers are dying due to lack of access to care, and cholera is spreading in many parts of the country. Aid workers face immense challenges," WHO regional director Hanan Balkhy told a briefing in Cairo.

"Without immediate intervention, famine and disease will claim countless more lives."

Estimates of the number of deaths run into tens of thousands but are highly uncertain, with control of the country split between the army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and health facilities crippled.

In the capital, Khartoum, 75% of health facilities are out of operation while the situation in the west and south of the country is worse, according to the WHO.

More than 20,000 cholera cases have been recorded this year in half of Sudan's 18 states, an outbreak spreading faster than another one in 2023, said Richard Brennan, a WHO regional emergency director.

An oral vaccination campaign is due to start this week following the arrival of 1.4 million doses, with another 2.2 million doses expected later, he said.

The war between the factions began in mid-April 2023 after their rivalry burst into the open over internationally-backed plans for a transition towards civilian rule.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis, editing by Ed Osmond)

Latest Stories

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Brings the Receipts on Trump’s Interview About-Face

    CBS gave further detail Monday on Donald Trump’s decision to bail on a customary pre-election interview with the investigative newsmagazine program 60 Minutes, alleging that the former president pulled out of the sit-down over an apparent dispute about the show’s fact-checking policies.Before airing a separate sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris, the network contradicted the version of events given by Trump’s side.The network not only agreed to interview Trump this past Thursday at Mar-a-

  • 'Dangerously Stupid' Marjorie Taylor Greene's Milk Boast Gets Udderly Slammed Online

    The far-right conspiracy theorist's "Make America Healthy Again" post received the mother of all fact checks.

  • Tim Walz Outmaneuvers Fox News Host as He’s Grilled on Abortion

    Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him

  • Deloitte feels the wrath of Trump world over employee’s leaked JD Vance messages

    Trump allies are calling for the federal government to punish Deloitte after an employee at the consulting firm apparently shared private messages with JD Vance.

  • Canadian doctors warned to be on the lookout for scurvy

    Scurvy is a disease that likely conjures up images of sickly sailors from hundreds of years ago, but doctors in Canada are being warned to look out for the condition now, as a result of growing food insecurity. A report published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) details the case study of a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with scurvy at a Toronto hospital last year. The authors say the case points to the need for physicians to consider the possibility of scurvy, particularly

  • Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

    Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi

  • Lara Trump Fumes as CNN Host Calls Out Donald’s Hurricane Helene Lies

    CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w

  • 'You Just Saw It': ABC Host Calls Out Mike Johnson For Playing Dumb About Video He Just Saw

    Johnson claimed he didn't want to "parse" Eric Trump's inflammatory language despite George Stephanopoulos reading the remarks verbatim.

  • The Dow Has Predicted 22 of the Past 24 Presidential Elections. What It Says About Trump and Harris’ Odds of Winning.

    The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.

  • Donald Trump Goes Off the Rails With Claim That Some Races Have Murder Gene

    Donald Trump revealed an unhinged eugenics theory Monday, claiming during a morning rant that some migrants have “bad genes” that make them predisposed to committing murder. Trump spent a good chunk of an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt radio show slamming the policies of his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and baselessly accused her of wanting to install a communist government.“She wants to [do] government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed pe

  • Michael Cohen Issues ‘Big Warning’ About Donald Trump 2.0: ‘He Intends To Do It’

    The former Trump attorney slammed the ex-president’s “rhetoric of divisiveness and hate.”

  • Joe Scarborough's Take On Trump's Weekend Speech Is Too Terrifying To Imagine

    The "Morning Joe" host sounded the alarm big time.

  • ‘Call Her Daddy’ Faces Backlash Over ‘Propaganda’ Harris Interview

    Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, is being called out by angry fans over her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.Cooper faced a backlash on social media, with regular listeners of the podcast, known for its frank discussions about sexuality and advice for women, accusing her of peddling propaganda for the Democratic Party nominee.Harris is also getting flak for dodging mainstream media interviews—and hardball questions—and instead plumping for cozy chats with softball ques

  • Corey Lewandowski Sent Home to New Hampshire After Trump Campaign Coup Fails

    Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has been exiled to New Hampshire after parachuting onto this year’s campaign in August and suggesting to people he was plotting a coup, according to a report in The Guardian.After the abrasive Lewandowski returned to the Trump orbit as an unpaid senior adviser, he told people he had been brought back to “run the campaign,” sources told the newspaper. That was false, those sources said, noting Trump merely asked people to find “something for

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Spars with Fox Reporter Over Helene Misinformation

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy during Monday’s daily briefing after he raised a question based on a false claim about hurricane relief that has been kicked around by Republicans in recent days.“President Biden is fond of saying, ‘Show me your budget and I will tell you what you value,’” Doocy said. “If he’s got money for people in Lebanon right now, without Congress having to come back [and approve it], what does it say about his va

  • Ex-Aide Slams Trump’s New ‘Gross’ And ‘Dangerous’ Lies: ‘A Field Day For Russia’

    “It just shows Donald Trump is willing to go so low,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin.

  • DeSantis and Biden speak on storm recovery after reports GOP governor hadn’t returned calls from president, vice president

    The White House said that Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden spoke Monday night following reports that the Republican governor of Florida had refused calls from the president and Vice President Kamala Harris as officials continue hurricane recovery efforts and prepare for another to make landfall later this week.

  • ‘Very aggressive sucker’: Trump gets distracted by fly during campaign rally – then compares it to himself

    It marks the second time in a just over week that Trump has become frustrated with a fly while on stage at a campaign rally

  • Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates

    Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent

  • Trump Would Take a Chainsaw to Planned Parenthood, Vance Confirms

    Donald Trump would slash funding for Planned Parenthood if he wins the election next month, according to his running mate. “On the question of defunding Planned Parenthood, look, I mean our view is we don’t think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortions,” JD Vance said on Saturday, according to NBC News. “That has been a consistent view of the Trump campaign the first time around. It will remain a consistent view.”Vance has said before that he believes that the organization should be parti