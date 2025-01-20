Country diary: Beating pots and pans, it’s time to go a-wassailing

Kate Blincoe
·2 min read
<span>‘Wassailing has pagan roots and has taken place for many centuries.’</span><span>Photograph: Kate Blincoe</span>
‘Wassailing has pagan roots and has taken place for many centuries.’Photograph: Kate Blincoe

It’s a cold but still night as we walk up the road. The opening call of “toowoo” from a tawny owl conversation reaches us from the woods beside. The clear sky is lit by a crescent moon, and, illuminated by Earthshine, the shadowy full circle of the moon is visible too. With rare celestial alignment, Venus appears brightly, just above the moon.

We join a group of villagers in procession towards the community orchard, for the annual wassail, beating pots and pans as we go. It’s noisy and liberatingly peculiar.

Candles lead us to a chosen apple tree, usually the oldest in the orchard. It’s decorated in tinsel, which may be tawdry by day, but now it’s subtly sparkling in the moonlight. To start the ceremony, cider is sprinkled around its roots. The hullaballoo continues, for we must wake the trees from slumber and ward off bad spirits to ensure a good harvest.

The trees here are a mix of heritage Norfolk apples, such as the Harling Hero and the Norfolk Royal. Some varieties date back to the 1500s and many are under threat of being lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wassailing has pagan roots and has taken place for many centuries. The word “wassail” is from the Old English “was hál” which means “be hale”, or “good health”. It is traditionally held on Twelfth Night, an occasion of revelry, but nowadays any time from late December to February will do.

Next, we falteringly sing the wassail songs: “Wassail! wassail! all over the town / Our toast it is white and our ale it is brown” and “Old apple tree we wassail thee”. We finish with a mug of warm spiced cider or apple juice, which once would have been drunk from a wooden wassailing bowl.

The wassail is an anachronism, a bit like dressing in period costume. After all, we are not dependent on this crop for our livelihoods nor even our cider. Yet it means something. It’s a small nod in the dark to our roots and natural heritage. A raised cup to a shared love of this small rural village. Wassailing means that biting into a tart-sweet apple in late summer will be even more delicious.

• Under the Changing Skies: The Best of the Guardian’s Country Diary, 2018-2024 is published by Guardian Faber; order at guardianbookshop.com and get a 15% discount

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40%, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “The Offi

  • I Went To A Nudist Swingers Resort Without My Girlfriend. Here's What Happened.

    "What awaits a monogamous lesbian on vacation by herself with mostly heterosexual couples looking to play? A lot of fun."

  • 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

    Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.

  • Harry and Meghan Divorce Allegations Make a ‘Bad Time Worse,’ Friend Says

    Friend questions Vanity Fair’s “divorce” story The brutal Harry and Meghan divorce allegations in this week’s bombshell Vanity Fair article have made “a bad time worse” for the couple, an old friend of Harry’s who still lives in the U.K. has told The Daily Beast. The storied publication made an astonishing claim that a member of Meghan’s team spoke to publishers regarding her writing a book about divorce if she were to split from Harry.

  • Trump Phoned Kid Rock About Strippers and Inauguration Rally

    Kid Rock said President-elect Donald Trump personally phoned him to inquire about whether the Secret Service banned the rock singer from having strippers on stage at a Trump rally set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C. The “Bawitdaba” hitmaker told Fox & Friends Sunday that Trump got second-hand word of a joke he’d made and, not knowing whether it was serious, called to see if the federal law enforcement agency had indeed banned pole dancers from his victory rally at Capital One Arena. “Fri

  • Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie has a very famous dad – and you'll definitely recognise him

    Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie is famous in his own right for playing Reggie Jackson in the hit BBC period drama – but did you know that he has a very well-known dad?

  • Eggs in B.C., Ont., Man., recalled over salmonella concerns

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to a possible salmonella contamination of certain brands of eggs in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and other possible provinces and territories.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • John Bolton on what Trump might want from Canada

    John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.

  • How to survive Canada’s winter: Just move to this frost-free city

    While much of Canada battles sub-zero temperatures and endless snowfall, this city remains an anomaly—a mild oasis amid the country's frozen winter landscape.

  • Lindsey Graham Berates CBS Host for Tough Questions: ‘Worry About Reporting the News Fairly’

    Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Winter storm watches in Florida ahead of once-in-a-generation storm

    A major storm could drop significant amounts of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain across the U.S. Deep South through Tuesday

  • Patrick Mahomes’ shameless flop on non-late hit is sign NFL needs to institute a flopping penalty

    Patrick Mahomes is already one of the greatest NFL players of all time. He shouldn't be able to create more advantages for himself by playing outside the lines and gaming the referees. (And those referees

  • Bruins Superstar Gets Benched Vs. Senators: Here's Why

    The Bruins benched their star player against the Senators.

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities

    Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who