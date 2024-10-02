Country diary: The last redstart till spring

Twenty miles in, two to go. I had spent the previous 12 hours walking around Poole Harbour, Dorset, for a birthday fundraiser in aid of a local environmental charity, Birds of Poole Harbour. I was just passing through Hartland Moor as the sun hovered above the distant pine trees, casting an orange hue on the gorse and heather below.

This last section of the walk took me through the stunning Purbeck Heaths “super” reserve. This 3,331-hectare area encompasses three national nature reserves and stretches from Arne to Studland. Organisations such as the RSPB and National Trust, along with private landowners, work in partnership to manage this landscape, allowing wildlife to thrive. It’s fantastic to see such positive and hopeful conservation work taking place locally.

The bird count for the day was at 68, and I was now hoping to spot some summer migrants. With the backdrop of Corfe Castle and a cronking raven overhead, it was the perfect time to be out birding. My pace slowed as I scanned the woodland edge intently. Perched on the fenceline were two small birds, both bobbing like robins and standing upright. Drenched in amber light, the nearest bird flicked its tail, flashing a rusty-red colour. A new species for the day: the common redstart.

This bird breeds in Britain during the summer, dwelling in deciduous woodlands and nesting in tree cavities. The males are unmistakable, with an orangey-red breast, black throat and face, and slate-grey back. Females are somewhat duller, with a paler red tail.

Shortly after I spotted the birds, they flew across the path and dived into a gorse bush. It was a brief encounter and possibly the last time I’ll see a redstart until next spring. That’s because our breeding birds leave Britain for warmer climes in September, spending the winter in sub-Saharan Africa.

Basking in the evening light, I reflected on the journey those little birds had ahead of them, just as my own epic journey around Poole Harbour was coming to an end.