Country singer Tommy Cash, younger brother of Johnny Cash, dies aged 84

Country singer Tommy Cash, the younger brother of the late singing legend Johnny Cash, has died aged 84.

His death on Friday (September 13) was confirmed in a statement shared by Nashville’s Johnny Cash Museum the following day.

“Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry,” said Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment founder and CEO, who launched the Johnny Cash Museum over a decade ago.

“This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy’s beloved wife, Marcy and his family in your prayers.”

A cause of death is not yet known.

Born to Carrie Cloveree and Ray Cash on April 5, 1940, in Dyess, Arkansas, Cash was one of seven children, including artist Joanne Cash and the late Johnny Cash, who died in 2003 at the age of 71.