Country stars Sam Hunt, Bailey Zimmerman join 2025 Boots and Hearts festival

Nashville singer Sam Hunt and breakout star Bailey Zimmerman are lined up for the 2025 Boots and Hearts music festival.

The two music stars are headlining the festival, along with country rocker Hardy, who is set to perform with Koe Wetzel.

The event runs Aug. 7 to 10, 2025 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Organizer Republic Live announced the first wave of performers ahead of tickets going on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Zimmerman will headline on Friday with support from Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line.

Hunt plays on a Saturday bill that includes Chase Rice, while Hardy closes the festival on Sunday.

The full lineup will be announced in the new year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press