Country Thunder Florida reveals 2025 lineup for Raymond James Stadium
"Raymond James Stadium provides the perfect setting for fans to experience top-tier country music in a larger, more dynamic venue."
"Raymond James Stadium provides the perfect setting for fans to experience top-tier country music in a larger, more dynamic venue."
This is the year of Nelly Korda. She's the No. 1-ranked player in the world, she's won seven times on the LPGA so far this season and as an added bonus, she's featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Korda, 26, won The Annika on Sunday to become just…
Jim Montgomery is now looking for a new job, and this Bruins rival could be a perfect landing spot for him.
The are nights when the names of the scouts in attendance to watch the Montreal Canadiens play at the Bell Centre don't make you think twice, but on Monday night, there was a name that raised eyebrows.
Once upon a time, the New York Jets brain trust put all of its eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket. General manager Joe Douglas, who had 20 total wins in four years before acquiring the egotistical four-time MVP, thought Rodgers was his
Stan Bowman and Kris Knoblauch provide insight into Kasperi Kapanen's game.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews boarded a plane and crossed an ocean.
Former British Open champion Brian Harman ends his season with a heavy heart as a close family friend remains in a coma from a near drowning while trying to save the golfer's 6-year-old son.
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
Lamar Jackson hates playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is not a reflection of the intensity of the rivalry between Balti
As if the New York Jets weren't already a dumpster fire this year, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini dropped a bombshell report on Tuesday night that showed even more signs
Make room for your Week 12 adds by moving on from these droppable players.
By firing Joe Douglas on Tuesday, the Jets signaled they're done with this era. So why should New York have Aaron Rodgers hang around?
A weak goalie market may force the Oilers to make a deal with a division rival.
Tom Aspinall thinks UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones would have a hard time preparing for him. Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) was in attendance for Jones' successful title defense against Stipe Miocic in Saturday's UFC 309 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New…
Sure, put Notre Dame in the playoff, but what business do the Irish have hosting a first-round game? It's seems the committee has been bamboozled.
Andy Reid also admitted he might’ve made this mistake with his play-calling early.
This former Sabres forward is having a strong start to the season with his new team.
Alex Ovechkin is week-to-week for the Capitals, and though it's not ideal, it gives the team a chance to show that it can make do without its captain.
You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 12 of fantasy foo