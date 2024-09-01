The latest episode of Countryfile went heavy on fishing. (BBC screenshot)

BBC One's latest instalment of Countryfile was dedicated to the wet and wriggly world of angling.

Joe Crowley, Anita Rani and Matt Baker each presented their own segments whilst visiting different fishing spots over the course of the hour after licenses apparently shot up by 230% in just two months. There's now 200,000 more of us enjoying this tranquil sport than this time last year.

However, the riverside material on display became tedious for a lot of viewers, who weren't afraid to hide their feelings on social media.

A school of thin-lipped mullet. (BBC screenshot)

Speaking to the cameras from the village of Mudeford, Crowley explained how the surrounding waters were home to "an array of fish species" including carp, pike, bass, flounder, sea trout and salmon.

"Today we're after one particular family of fish: mullet," he revealed. "There are three species of mullet in the UK: the thick-lipped, thin-lipped, and golden grey. All of them have been deemed near-impossible to catch due to their feeding habits, their caution and their impressive speed. Now I'm a keen angler but mullet is a fish I have never even come close to catching."

Enter the supposed "pioneer of saltwater fly-fishing for mullet" Colin McCloud, who holds a British record for the largest mullet caught via fly. It weighed 8lb 12oz, incase you're interested.

Rani and Baker both interviewed local fisherpeople too.

How did Countryfile fans react to a full hour of fishing?

Anita Rani pictured before wading into the water. (BBC screenshot)

As the episode unfolded, the #Countryfile column inches were littered with viewer complaints.

"Fishing is only very interesting to other people who fish," read one of them, while somebody else added: "Ridiculous that they're doing a whole episode on fishing."

The most popular participated sport in the country is coarse fishing... So #Countryfile do an entire program on fishing talking only about fly fishing, talk about elitist — Richard Socks 💚💙 (@SocksyBeast) September 1, 2024

Wow. I love #countryfile but jesus. A whole episode about how to fish. Not about the environment, the issues faced by fish, the countryside just fishing #zzzzzzzz

Next few weeks drystone watching, grass growing and how to muck spred 🙄 — Adrian Piggott (@AdrianPiggott) September 1, 2024

An hour of bloody fishing. 🤦🏼‍♂️#countryfile — Daz Scott (@dazfromsomerset) September 1, 2024

Countryfile airs Sundays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

