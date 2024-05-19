Countryfile fans up in arms over sewage flooding into rivers

"The Environment Agency need to get their act together."

Dan Seddon
Updated ·3 min read
Countryfile presenter Joe Crowley. (BBC screenshot)
Countryfile presenter Joe Crowley. (BBC screenshot)

Countryfile put the microscope on a pretty harrowing environmental issue across England tonight (19 May).

In a segment presented by Joe Crowley, viewers learned how wet winters can often overwhelm our sewage infrastructure for months on end, leading to revolting pollution in rivers that affects not just eco-systems and wildlife, but also humans.

Understandably, this insight kicked up quite the response on social media, with people calling out the Environment Agency.

Sewage fungus is visible under the surface of this river. (BBC screenshot)
Sewage fungus is visible under the surface of this river. (BBC screenshot)

Crowley, who works at The One Show and BBC Panorama too, began by revealing that in 2023 our rivers and seas were subjected to 3.5 million hours of untreated sewage contact.

He went on to explain: "What you might not realise is that untreated sewage is also discharged in dry weather due to something called ground water infiltration. When we have a wet winter, the water level in the ground rises up and that means that in some places the sewer pipes underneath our feet are actually sitting in ground water.

"So when those pipes are cracked and broken, the ground water gets in and it increases the volume of the sewage - such that the sewage treatment works just can't cope and some of it ends up getting dumped into our rivers."

The Countryfile star then paid a visit to the River Chess Association chairman Paul Jennings, who'd been closely watching a local chalk stream that was now 11 weeks into its horrific sewage flow. This type of discharge is illegal in some places, but the Environment Agency was yet to tackle the problem.

Later in the episode, Crowley spoke to another member of the public responsible for reporting examples of this ecological disaster to the aforementioned government department. Upon Countryfile's own investigation, though, the researchers discovered that his complaints were documented as one single event despite gathering countless bits of evidence.

The Environment Agency was under the cosh. (BBC screenshot)
The Environment Agency was under the cosh. (BBC screenshot)

Disgusted by the reality of this bacteria reaching our water, Countryfile viewers were up in arms while posting on social media.

"We need a new government, who will make the Environment Agency do their job properly, and get these people prosecuted & imprisoned," claimed one of them.

Countryfile airs Sundays on BBC One.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Couple says goodbye to beloved home on Quebec coast after erosion put safety at risk

    Joanne Audet and Marcel Breton say they have lived an extraordinary life by the sea, but the coastal erosion along the shores of Maria, Que., has become too much for the couple."We were hit by three enormous tides within a year. You can't stay here anymore. At home, it was scary. It was rumbling, it shook. The water hits your windows. You become surrounded by water everywhere," Audet said. "We no longer had a choice. We had to leave."Their residence is among eight homes threatened by imminent co

  • Northern Lights to be visible again soon, space forecasters say

    Dazzling displays lit up the night sky last week with rare sightings across the country.

  • Snow leopard gives birth to 2 'little snowballs' at Toronto Zoo

    A snow leopard at the Toronto Zoo gave birth to two cubs this week, the Toronto Zoo has announced.Three-year-old Jita delivered the cubs after a few hours of labour. Her pregnancy had lasted 97 days. The first cub was born at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, while the second cub was born early Tuesday. Nine-year-old Pemba sired the cubs.The zoo said members of the public cannot yet view the "little snowballs" and their mom, but it will provide updates in the coming days and weeks about how and when the p

  • Grey-headed chickadee listed as endangered in May

    The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) updated the status of twelve Canadian animals this month, and it included the Grey-headed Chickadee among the animals newly considered "endangered."Dr. Louise Blight is the co-chair of the COSEWIC advisory committee on birds. She said Grey-headed Chickadees live at the edge of the treeline in the Pacific Northwest, and were historically common near Old Crow. The bird is so rare that it is hard to estimate its population, she

  • 'Ozzy Osbourne' no match for stubborn Colorado bear in neighborhood tree

    Wildlife officials said the bear had gotten in the trash and found food. When the rangers arrived, the bear was already in a tree.

  • 4 downy chicks born to Moncton pair of rooftop peregrine falcons

    Moncton has welcomed some new feathery friends. Two peregrine falcons that have been living in a nesting box atop the Assumption Building in the city for the last 13 years have just hatched four chicks. Earlier this year, the Magnetic Hill Zoo and Nature Moncton partnered to set up a livestream on the pair's nesting box, so viewers waited anxiously for about a month, closely watching the eggs. Jill Marvin, the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo, said she first noticed something unusual when she c

  • One week ago, the northern lights stunned America. When will it happen again?

    Even though experts say conditions are primed for more aurora shows over the next few years, predicting exactly when and where is a challenge.

  • Residents of Canadian oil town menaced by wildfire can return home

    Residents of the Canadian oil town threatened by an out-of-control wildfire can return home, authorities said Saturday, even as they warned the community will have to contend with the blaze for the foreseeable future. Thousands of residents of Fort McMurray, in northern Alberta, had been ordered to leave their homes earlier this month. "With the current and forecast weather conditions, specifically the amount of rain that has fallen on the fire, combined with continued fire suppression and community protection efforts, I am pleased to announce it is now safe for us to end the current evacuation and allow people to return to their homes," said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo that includes Fort McMurray.

  • Botanists are scouring the US-Mexico border to document a forgotten ecosystem split by a giant wall

    JACUMÉ, México (AP) — Near the towering border wall flanked by a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, botanist Sula Vanderplank heard a quail in the scrub yelp “chi-ca-go,” a sound the birds use to signal they are separated from a mate or group. Vanderplank was among several botanists and citizen scientists participating in the Border Bioblitz near the Mexican community of Jacumé, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Tijuana. On a recent day, Bioblitz volunteers scrutinized a bright yellow blooming carpet of common Goldfields, a sharp contrast to the imposing steel bollards of the border wall topped with rolls of razor wire.

  • Warm and muggy tease of summer sparks a storm risk over Ontario

    A tropical humid, muggy airmass moves into southern Ontario over the next 3 days with the threat for non-severe thunderstorms in the forecast. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Severe flooding wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall has inundated Voeren and Liège in Belgium, as well as parts of France and Germany.View on euronews

  • Bear alert in Japan after man found dead and police officers mauled

    People in northeastern Japan have been warned to stay vigilant after a man was found dead with gash wounds and police officers were left with serious injuries. Two officers were attacked on Saturday in Kazuno city, Akita prefecture, while recovering the missing man's body, Japanese media said. A police helicopter and cars are involved in the search for the bears.

  • Squirrels caused 80 outages in Toronto last year: hydro officials

    Squirrels caused about 80 power outages in Toronto in 2023 after coming into contact with power equipment, Toronto Hydro said, after a squirrel-related outage in the city Wednesday affected about 6,500 people. Racoons caused 13 outages in 2023, whilst birds caused about 30 outages in the same year, Toronto Hydro said in an email. "While each power outage is unique to its circumstances, outages due to wildlife interference…are resolved on average in under two hours," spokesperson Daniel McNeil sa

  • Eyes on the fries: Alberta snatches potato crown from P.E.I.

    This story is from this week's episode of the new CBC podcast Good Question, P.E.I. Listen here.Good Question, P.E.I. is available on the CBC Listen app, or wherever you get your podcasts.Prince Edward Island no longer produces more potatoes than any other Canadian province.Yes, you read that correctly. We're No. 2. Alberta, the Prairie province known for its thick cuts of red meat, is now the potato king of Canada. But just by a skin.According to the most recent report by Agriculture and Agri-F

  • Heavy rains trigger floods in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands

    Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands overnight into Saturday, swamping streets and buildings and sparking evacuations. In the southwestern German state of Saarland, streets were deep underwater and images on social media showed emergency workers carrying local residents to safety in boats. State capital Saarbruecken was hard hit while German daily Bild reported that a breach in a dyke in the town of Quierschied led to a power station in the area being shut

  • Evacuation order lifted for residents of Fort McMurray

    Residents who were evacuated from communities in Fort McMurray, Alta., are being allowed to return home Saturday. While a nearby wildfire is still classified as out of control, officials say crews have made significant progress on the blaze. Erik Bay has the details.

  • Buffalo Airways offering discount cargo as water levels impact barge shipments

    An N.W.T.-based airline is offering discounted rates to fly cargo to Sahtu communities, as low water levels impact barge shipments. On Friday, Buffalo Airways issued a news release stating it would be launching a "Sahtu Air Barge.""While the Air Barge program won't solve all the challenges shippers are faced with this year, it is designed to provide the most cost effective alternative to barge freight, for those that can't wait until the next winter road season to move their cargo," the release

  • B.C. mayor warns against videos of properties destroyed by fire outside Fort Nelson

    FORT NELSON, B.C. — The mayor of a northeast British Columbia community threatened by wildfires is warning people who stayed behind in the evacuation zone to stay on their properties and not share images of fire destruction on social media. Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser said it was "insensitive" and "unconscionable" that images of properties destroyed by the Parker Lake wildfire outside Fort Nelson had been shared before owners were told of the damage by authorities. Fr

  • Brazil’s floods smashed through barriers designed to keep them out, trapping water in for weeks — and exposing social woes

    Despite economic growth that has lifted millions of people out of poverty, a number of social problems, including violent crime, still persist.

  • Severe weather to start long weekend in eastern Prairies & northern Ontario

    Sever storm threat continues overnight into Saturday across Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.