County Attorney provides update on Preston Lord homicide

Eight people were killed and nine shot in what Joliet, Illinois, authorities are referring to as 23-year-old deceased suspect Romeo Nance's "reign of terror." On Tuesday, Joliet police and Will County Sheriff's officials held a press conference to share the latest update on the dayslong homicide investigation that ended with Nance dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside of a gas station in Natalia, Texas, after a police standoff. Authorities shared that Nance's four separate alleged shootings in Joliet all took place on Sunday and that he was related to "most" of the seven victims killed at two homes in Joliet before shooting two male victims -- one fatally -- at nearby locations.