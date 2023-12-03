County closes rail trail to side-by-side ATVs

Allowing more motor vehicles to travel the Haliburton County Rail Trail would be detrimental to other users’ safety.

Sylvin Cloutier, the county’s deputy director of public works, delivered to county council Nov. 22 details about allowing side-by-side (SxS) vehicles on the trail.

All-terrain vehicle associations from Kawartha (KATVA) and Haliburton (HATVA) highlighted to the county in June that allowing SxS vehicles could be beneficial.

They asked for a two-year trial period of allowing SxS vehicles on the Haliburton County Rail Trail (HCRT). Also at that June meeting, the Friends of the Rail Trail (FoRT) group expressed concerns about SxS vehicles and the impact they could have on the trail system.

The county’s Committee of the Whole requested staff to report back with additional information related to the interaction and compatibility of different types of uses; bylaw enforcement; effects on the trail surface; trial costs to be incurred; the options for the trial period; experience of other communities who have permitted side-by-sides on trails; a potential fine structure; and recommendations related to vehicle size limitations and allowable driver age.

The HCRT is a multiuse facility already permitting specific motorized vehicles and restricting certain types such as motor bikes and SxS.

According to a staff report brought to council: FoRT believes that with approval of SxS, “The HCRT will become an all-out motorized recreational highway that the county could not in any good conscience offer to residents or visitors as a safe or attractive greenspace amenity.”

In their request, the HATVA/KATVA acknowledge the concern about how to prevent the trail from becoming a motorized only trail. In their submission, the association contend that there is no possibility of this happening if the trails are managed properly.

Examples of municipal multiuse trails that allow SxS were provided by the associations, trails that are shared with walkers, joggers, cyclists, horses, families with children and seniors.

Story continues

But Councillor Bob Carter, the mayor of Minden Hills, isn’t buying that.

Carter said he’s perplexed about adding more vehicles to a narrow trail.

“I think this trail is intended to be a multi-use trail,” he said. “I don’t see how I can take my family, children, grandchildren, or dogs along a trail where there’s vehicles that are travelling at 50-kms/hr.

“I just don’t think that would be responsible of me to do that.”

Warden Liz Danielsen, the mayor of Algonquin Highlands, said the issue has been one of the more contentious ones for council in a decade or longer.

“It’s supposed to be a multi-use trail and I do see that we are leaning far more towards motorized use than we are the idea of a multi-purpose trail,” she said. “I know that there are arguments to be made on both sides of the fence with respect to the benefits to our economy from side-by-sides, from ATVs, from snowmachines.

“But I also think that we might be failing in looking at the benefits to our economy from cycling as well.”

More motorized vehicles on the trail will mean more challenges for walkers, cyclists, and hikers. The trail is also there for more passive uses, she said.

“There are the naturalists who enjoy the condition that the trail is in now,” Danielsen said.

Allowing even a two-year trial period may permanently alter the trail’s use. There are questions about bylaw enforcement and trail maintenance.

“We may even have to widen the trail,” she said.

Coun. Murray Fearrey, Dysart’s mayor, said the lugs on ATV tires could really tear the trail up.

Coun. Jennifer Dailloux, who is also the deputy mayor of Algonquin Highlands, said there are a number of other trail systems devoted to such vehicle use. What the county is missing are trails dedicated to use by cyclists, she said.

“We don’t have one, apart from the rail trail, which is multi-purpose,” Dailloux said.

-30-

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo