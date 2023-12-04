County Council approves homelessness study

It wasn’t a unanimous decision, but council is putting the big money into hiring a consultant to study the homelessness situation in Oxford and complete a proposed Homelessness Response Strategy. The report isn’t expected to be completed until halfway through 2024.

The county’s Director of Human Services, Kelly Black, gave members of council a brief presentation on the rationale of hiring an outside consultant. “The report supports the recommendation to use a consultant or an external third party to be able to proceed with objectivity resulting in a strategy that is unbiased to any one organization in the county.” She added that community partners have expressed their support for developing a strategy to support the work currently being done across the county.

Deputy Warden and Woodstock Mayor Jerry Acchione seemed puzzled when the motion came up, asking Black if it wasn’t the exact same one council voted against at a previous meeting. Black said that wasn’t the case. “It is my understanding the decision on this was deferred while staff did some research and consideration to bring back a report of using a consultant versus a full-time employee to do the work.”

Despite the motion passing, Acchione sees no value in paying a consultant. “They are asking for this report that in my opinion, we can take from any other city that has done them, and there’s lots. Sudbury has a fantastic one and they are having the exact same issues we are.” He added the county does want more of an Oxford approach which he completely understands, but he would rather see a local organization involved. “I use the example of Operation Sharing. They have boots on the ground and know the local situation. Why are we going out and paying $125,000 when we know what the issues are? We don’t need somebody to tell them that. I was in favour of maybe hiring another person if we decided we needed someone. We definitely need some help but again, why are we paying for a consultant when it's pretty clear we know what the issues are.” He added it will take months to hire a consultant and even longer for the report to be completed whereas a local solution could be implemented quickly.

Councillor and Ingersoll Mayor Brian Petrie said he is in support of the motion and isn’t worried as much about how they can improve the situation but instead look at the outcome. “I agree we need an Oxford-centric plan and I think through proper consultation with those who have things to offer to the plan stepping up and providing that information we can have a better plan that will outline what the current and future Oxford situation could look like.”

Councillor Deb Tait made it quite clear she was not in favour of spending a nickel on a consultant’s study when the money could be better used on the ground. “We have no money. So, I am not spending $125,000 of taxpayer money for a consultant when we are going to get back a report that everybody already has. As Councillor Gilvesy commented, everybody knows what the solution is but it’s going to cost money.” She added she heard crickets when Operation Sharing’s Sean Shapton spoke to council at a recent meeting. “He expressed what’s going on, the help he needs, and we heard nothing around this table. We have made the motion twice to go forward with that and we still have nothing. $125,000 can go a long way in this community for people who need it.” Tait questioned spending money when there are so many agencies already around that are being funded but aren’t working together to come up with a solution. Councillor David Mayberry questioned that if so many groups were doing so many positive things, why is the homeless population in the county growing? “I’m fully supportive that we need a pathway out of this, but I am always a little antsy about hiring a consultant. But in this case, I would expect the consultant would be consulting with all of these organizations.” Mayberry expects the initiative to come up with an Oxford solution and he doesn’t believe it would be the same as one found in Vancouver for example.

Tait asked for a recorded vote on the motion. Those for it were Councillors Schaefer, Petrie, Ryan, Peterson, Matin, Palmer, and Mayberry. Those against were Tait, Gilvesy, and Acchione.

According to the report, once a consultant has been selected the project would begin with an anticipated completion date at the end of June 2024.

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette