County Council awards contracts for $9 million in road/structure rehab

Local Journalism Initiative
·2 min read

Pembroke -- Renfrew County has awarded several construction contracts valued at about $9 million for county-owned roadways and structures. The projects include the quoted prices and applicable taxes.

They are: Rehabilitation of County Road 1 (River Road), from Poole Street to Dochart Street, a distance of 2.3 km, McNab/Braeside, and from Algonquin Trail to Bonnechere River, a distance of 1.88 km, Horton Twp., to Bonnechere Excavating Inc., Renfrew - $1,564,525.

Rehabilitation of County Road 19 (Mud Lake Road), from County Road 24 (White Water Road) to Pembroke South City limit, a distance of 5 km, Laurentian Valley Twp., to Walker Construction, Niagara Falls - $747,507.

Rehabilitation of County Road 30 (Lake Dore Road), from Sperberg Road to Trailblazers Road, 2.28 km, North Algona/Wilberforce Twp., Bonnechere Excavating Inc. - $1,372,377.

Contract Administration and Construction Supervision Services to WSP Canada Incorporated (WSP) for Structure B181 (Peter Black Bridge) located on County Road 24 (White Water Road), approximately 1.5 km east of Highway 41, Laurentian Valley, and County Structure C204 (Bellowes Creek Culvert), on County Road 12 (Westmeath Road), 4.5 km east of County Road 21 (Beachburg Road) in Whitewater Region, in the amounts of $125,881.70 and $108,598.45.

For the rehabilitation of County Road 64 (Opeongo Road), an extension to the project limits, to a maximum amount of $1,400,000.

Rehabilitation of County Road 65 (Centennial Lake Road), from Brougham/Matawatchan Township Line to Civic Address 2872, a distance of 2.23k m, Greater Madawaska Twp., JWK Contracting, Pembroke - $867,248.63.

Rehabilitation of County Road 70 (Ruby Road), from County Road 512 (Brudenell Road) to Gorman Road, 4.28 km, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, to JWK Contracting, Pembroke $1,192,373.78.

Rehabilitation of County Road 508 (Calabogie Road), from Stacey Drive to Goshen Road, 4.02 km, McNab/Braeside, to McCrea Excavating Ltd., Pembroke - $1,338,036.

Rehabilitation of Country Structure B108 (Tramore Bridge), on Tramore Road, 350 metres north of County Road 58 (Round Lake Road), Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, to DW Building Restoration Services Inc., Ottawa - $467,748.

Rehabilitation of Country Structure C268 (St. Columbkille’s Culvert), on County Road 58 (Round Lake Road), 50 metres south of TV Tower Road, Laurentian Valley, Dalcon Constructors Ltd., Ottawa - $262,712.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader

