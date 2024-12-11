County limits cooperation with ICE
San Diego County has limited cooperation with ICE.
San Diego County has limited cooperation with ICE.
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.
The person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing has been identified as a 26-year-old computer whiz who graduated as valedictorian from his Maryland prep school. Luigi Mangione, of Towson, Md., was carrying a weapon similar to the one used in the fatal shooting of Thompson when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted
President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A man suspected in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was arrested and charged with murder Monday after a quick-thinking McDonald’s customer in Pennsylvania recognized him from a surveillance photo and police officers found a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.
Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.
The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.
The New York attorney general’s office told Trump’s lawyers there was “no basis” for the president-elect to evade paying the massive civil fine.
A man allegedly caught on camera sucker-punching a stranger in Vancouver's downtown last month has been charged with assaulting two more people in random attacks in the previous week.Zachary Tyrell Shettell is now facing three assault charges in relation to a series of incidents that have underscored fears about public safety in Vancouver.According to police, Shettell was arrested last week following the release of a video showing a man being punched in the face and knocked to the ground on Nov.
The 2-year-old girl's body temperature was found to be as high as 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to police
I'm sure the forgotten men and women of MAGA are thrilled to know Trump is stocking his administration with elite billionaires.
The owner of a south Edmonton barbershop is still in shock after one of his clients discovered a dead baby lying in a snowy parking spot near the business on Saturday.Harjas Dhaliwal, who owns Gz 2 Gentz Barbershop in a shopping complex on the southwest corner of Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road S.W., said he spotted a box on the ground in the parking lot when he came to work at 10 a.m., but didn't think anything of it.Hours later, he said, one of his clients left the shop around 2 p.m. and saw a
The 52-year-old man was reportedly killed after he failed to correctly follow safety protocols
So much for America First!
See the list of celebrities — including Jay-Z and Cuba Gooding Jr. — with alleged ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing.
EDMONTON — A spokesman for the family of a security guard who police say was murdered while patrolling an Edmonton apartment building last week says the man had only been on the job for three days.
The police department in Worcester, Massachusetts allowed officers to engage in sexual contact with women suspected of being involved in the commercial sex trade, according to a report the U.S. Justice Department released Monday following a two year investigation.
On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart slammed President-elect Donald Trump for releasing a fragrance ad featuring First Lady Jill Biden. “Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have …
A firefighter and two police officers were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday, Dec. 6.
The former-and-future president didn't elaborate on who he thought should get a monument, so people on social media made their own nominations.