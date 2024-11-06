How a county in Pennsylvania counts its votes
In 2020, the state was criticized for taking too long to count ballots. Officials have learned their lesson. This is how they’re counting their ballots now.
Donald Trump Jr. suggested he won’t stick around the United States if Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election. “If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon and everyone else,” Trump Jr. said in a TikTok live Tuesday. The former president’s son caveated the comment by claiming he was “only partially kidding.”
Harris' hopes for victory increasingly rely on the Midwest 'blue wall' states holding firm.
Since 1972 students at Seaholm have done the research on Candidates and issues gone through the process to cast their ballots while it technically doesn't count how they vote is worth paying attention to
Statistics guru Nate Silver has thrown in the towel early this election night. Silver, 46, shared an update to his popular Substack just before 10:30 p.m. to announce he was pulling his prediction model, in part because it wasn’t “capturing the story of this election night well.” “Something like The New York Times Needle is a much better product,” he conceded.
It’s election day and while both candidates might be neck and neck in the polls, betting sites are showing clear preference toward a Republican victory. Polymarket, a blockchain-based betting platform, has granted Donald Trump a massive 38 point lead against Kamala Harris as of 8.30 am Eastern Time, according to a round-up published by Forbes. Other sites like Kalshi, Predict It, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers also favor a Trump win, by percentages of 59, 51, 58 and 60 respectively.
Former New Jersey governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said he would “bet about five bucks” on Vice President Harris winning the presidential election during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I’d bet about five bucks on Harris today. For a guy from New Jersey, that’s not a lot of conviction,” Christie said, per…
Former PEOPLE reporter Natasha Stoynoff broke her silence eight years ago about a 2005 interview with Donald Trump that took a dark turn. As she speaks with women about his third presidential bid, she feels something new: hope
As Donald Trump makes his last pitch to voters on the eve of Election Day, the GOP presidential nominee's supporters are failing to show up en masse at his campaign events. The former president, who has spent months boasting about his crowd sizes and MAGA enthusiasm, struggled to pack the seats of his final rallies, despite claiming otherwise. Trump's multi-stop trip to North Carolina began with rows of empty seats at his rally at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh.
On the night before Election Day, at campaign events across the country, celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi turned out in force for Kamala Harris ' presidential bid.
