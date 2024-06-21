County repeals previous emergency management bylaw

Wheatland County council moved to repeal the Municipal Emergency Management Bylaw, 2013-13, during the June 4 regular meeting, at the recommendation of county administration.

“In 2019, Wheatland County passed the very first regional emergency management bylaw, which included a regional committee agency and planning group. At that time, bylaw 2013-13 should have been repealed,” said Michael Bourgon, manager of emergency and fire services. “Section 63 of the municipal government act empowers council to pass a bylaw which omits or provides a repeal of a bylaw … this is a housekeeping item and will have no operational impacts.”

The committee held the responsibility of coordinating and implementing preparedness, response and recovery plans for disasters and emergencies within the region.

It was comprised of representatives from each participating municipality that worked together to develop response plans, allocate resources, and to facilitate communications during times of crisis.

Bylaw 2019-24, is the current and operating bylaw which governs emergency response. It is with respect to the Regional Emergency Management Committee, Agency, and Planning and Coordinating Group.

The repeal of the Bylaw 2013-13 was made for the county to once again be in compliance with the Municipal Government Act, and to withdraw a bylaw which has since become obsolete.

Following Bourgon’s presentation, the county motioned to hold and pass all three motions of Bylaw 2024-17, being the bylaw to repeal bylaw 2013-13 without further questions or discussion.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times