County wakes up to flooding and storm damage

A large number of homes have been flooded overnight due to rain and river overflow from Storm Darragh and more than 1,100 houses are without power across North Yorkshire.

On Saturday night, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended flooded properties in Kirkby Mills, Keldholme and Marton around Kirkbymoorside.

According to the service a "large number of residents" were moved to local shelters by the Red Cross.

Fire crews from Malton, Acomb, Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Danby, Ripon and Selby were deployed with rescue gear, a boat and a high volume pump between 19:00 and 03:00 GMT.

At 06:00 GMT on Sunday Nunnington residents – who had spent the night pumping out water – were assisted by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue after their pump failed.

In Pickering river levels were rising on Sunday morning with councillor Joy Andrews telling Radio York that sandbags were appearing all over the town.

She said: "We're still very worried. There are certain areas that haven't necessarily flooded before that are flooding, but just roads so far."

According to the Environment Agency river levels at Pickering Beck were 1.44m (4ft 7in) at 10:30 GMT on Sunday and property flooding is possible when it goes above 1.40m (4ft 6in).

The highest level recorded at Pickering Beck was during the floods of June 2007 when it reached 1.98m (6ft 5in). Eighty-five properties were affected causing about £7m of damage.

At the Pickering Flood Alleviation Scheme the river level was 4.72m (15ft 5in) on Sunday morning. The highest level recorded at this measuring station in October 2023 was 3.53m (11ft 5in). However, the Pickering scheme was introduced after the 2007 floods.

8.10 A169 Blocked between Malton & Pickering at Howe Farm. Cars just squeezing past but buses, coaches and HGVs will have to find alternative route. Posted by North Yorkshire Weather Updates on Sunday, December 8, 2024

In Marton an elderly couple were rescued by firefighters after driving into floodwater and in Danby a crew retrieved a driver whose car had broken down leaving them stranded between two expanses of water.

North Yorkshire Police urged drivers not to attempt to drive through floodwater and warned there were fallen trees and debris obstructing roads across the region.

Police said they had received 160 reports of highway disruption and flooding and were dealing with about 15 to 20 reports of fallen trees and blocked roads.

In Scarborough high winds caused property damage with fire crews called to a tree that had fallen on a bungalow - no one was harmed.

The power cuts have mainly affected the North York Moors National Park, where the village of Hutton-le-Hole was reported to be without electricity.

The owners of restaurant Homestead Kitchen in Goathland posted on social media that they had been without both power and a water supply and that the issue was affecting the "entire village".

Firefighters have attended two instances of the gable ends of houses collapsing in Leyburn and Newby.

A roof has been ripped from a house in York and a a tree fell onto a van in Middleton, though no injuries were reported.

Yellow warnings for wind remain in place across Yorkshire until 18:00 BST. There are flood warnings for Pickering Beck, Buttercrambe Mill, Kexby Bridge, the River Esk at Ruswarp and the River Foss in York.

At Nunnington Hall meetings with Father Christmas were cancelled after the car park was "completely flooded", the National Trust said.

