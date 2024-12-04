As county's budget takes a hit, large events in Cincinnati could lose some funding

The Daily Beast

I upset a trio of women at one of my stand-up shows the other weekend. The women took offense when I was making jokes about the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight before moving on to Trump’s electoral win by saying, “Speaking of rapists.” They walked out. Generally, I’m not a particularly political comedian. My jokes tend to be about my family or stories of my own idiocy. But I’m also somebody who enjoys pushing a few buttons during my shows. When discussing an “empty nester” move for my wife and myself