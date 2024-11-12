A couple and 2 dogs found deceased in Conifer home
A couple, as well as two dogs, were found deceased with apparent gunshot wounds in a Conifer home on Sunday evening.
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
Toronto police say they have arrested 23 people after close to 100 shots were fired outside a recording studio in Toronto's west end on Monday night – though no one was injured. Officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m. for an unrelated investigation, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Tuesday morning. A stolen car pulled up to the area, she said, and three people exited the vehicle and opened fire on the recording studio and the people ga
The defendant, who glared at the judge during sentencing, slowly put his jacket on afterwards before he was led to the cells.
A Remembrance Day ceremony in Sarnia, Ont., was disrupted Monday, police say, by the presence and arrest of multiple alleged members of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Wreath bearers marched along the parade route to the cenotaph where the ceremony took place. Police say "several individuals who were not part of the procession inserted themselves into the wreath-laying line.""They were wearing clothing affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMG) and carrying a black wreath in their club colours,"
Ryan Borgwardt, who was reported missing in August, is now believed to be alive "someplace in Europe"
A Russian court sentenced a Moscow paediatrician to 5-1/2 years in a penal colony on Tuesday, Russian media said, after the mother of one of her patients publicly denounced her over comments about Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Prosecutors had last week asked for a six-year sentence for Nadezhda Buyanova for spreading "fakes" about the Russian army after the mother recorded a video in which she denounced the 68-year-old doctor over remarks that Buyanova has denied making. Over 1,000 people have been criminally prosecuted in Russia for speaking out against the war, according to rights project OVD-Info, and over 20,000 have been detained for protesting.
Julia Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, Ala. has been under federal oversight since 2015, when feds found a “pattern” of sexual abuse at the facility
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Stephan Stowe, was taken into custody on Sunday and is facing charges.
Lakevia Davonna Pringle and Savon Chantay Tyler were arrested and charged in the death of Lauren Ashley Martin, 34, Florida authorities said.
No charges will be filed in the cold case killing the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said, as the boy's 7-year-old adoptive parents died in 1988
Cameron Bell, 23, from Tamworth, was sacked by her employer a day after making ‘abhorrent’ comments on her TikTok account.
Three former partners accuse Urfan Sharif of threats to kill and false imprisonment since 2004.
For decades, the family of Royal Canadian Air Force Navigator Thomas Ferguson Wilson knew he had died during the Second World War, but didn't know what happened to him.Earlier this year, they learned he was one of seven men on a Lancaster bomber that went down over a small village in Lincolnshire, England due to a mechanic failure on April 10, 1944.They also learned that ever since then, people in town have honoured the seven crewmen in a special ceremony.Ferguson Wilson was Kitchener resident L
Police were called in over a “suspicious situation” in East Lansing on Thursday, Nov. 7
Delphi, Indiana, resident Richard Allen was found guilty on all charges on Monday in the double murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The jury's verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations in the high-profile case that shocked the nation. Allen was convicted of felony murder for the killing of Abigail Williams while attempting to commit kidnapping; felony murder for the killing of Liberty German while attempting to commit kidnapping; murder for knowingly killing Abigail Williams; and murder for knowingly killing Liberty German.
"I slowed down the car, my heart pounding as I processed what I'd just heard."
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A senior police officer warned Tuesday of calls for more rioting in Amsterdam, after dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire Monday night as the city faces tensions following violence last week targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club.
MONTREAL — Private Martine Roy was only 20 years old in 1984 when she was arrested, interrogated and dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces for being what was then termed a "sexual deviant."
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case, was arrested for his involvement in an armed altercation in the Dominican Republic countryside, police said Monday. Meregirdo Espinosa, a Dominican police spokesman, told The Associated Press the altercation happened in a parking lot in San Juan de la Maguana, a city that is located 116 miles (187 kilometers) west of Santo Domingo.
The girl, 17, died at the scene on Monday night.