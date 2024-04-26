Couple find 27ft-deep well under the hallway while renovating their cottage

Victoria and Andrew Ellington installed a pump to create a wishing well, lined it with lights and covered it with glass - Victoria Ellington/SWNS

A couple found a 27ft centuries-old well underneath their hallway as they were renovating their cottage.

Victoria Ellington, 36, and her husband, Andrew, 40, were amazed when they discovered the expansive hole by the front door.

Once explored, they found that the well, which is thought to be 200 years old, still contained crystal-clear water.

The couple, from Redcar, North Yorkshire, didn’t want to cover up the feature, so they decided to find a way to incorporate it into the building.

‘We knew something was up’

Victoria and Andrew eventually managed to install a pump to create their very own wishing well, covered by protective glass.

The couple now rent the beachfront property, called Bute Cottage, to holidaymakers, who can enjoy the quirky water feature.

Victoria, a mother-of-two, said: “We bought the cottage during the 2020 Covid lockdown and Andrew, who is a builder, started renovating it.

“We were planning to add an extension and build a family home but the foundations started slipping and we knew something was up.

‘Have you seen this?’

“One day, Andrew found this deep hole and realised it was quite a deep well right on top of the property by the front door.

“He was digging at the foundations and all the soil was falling into this hole.

“He just sent me a photo and said: ‘Oh my God, have you seen this?’

“We knew then that we couldn’t build an extension so Andrew just decided to make it part of the building and we could rent the cottage out.”

Instead of paving over the well the couple covered it with a glass walkway and lined the walls of the shaft with lights.

Victoria, who is mum to Oscar, five, and Henry, nine, said: “Our sons were excited about having a wishing well so we thought we should make that a reality.

The couple's sons, Henry and Oscar, were excited about having a wishing well in the cottage - Victoria Ellington / SWNS

“We’ve put lights down the walls of the well and the glass is toughened.

“We can pump water into the well and we’ve got a little slot for people to make wishes.

“You can see right down to the bottom. Andrew tried to measure it a few times and I think it is around 27ft deep.”

The couple completed the renovation earlier this month and now rent out the two-bedroom cottage for £629 a week.

Victoria added: “The well makes it a bit different.

“When I saw it, I was totally blown away and every time I see it I just totally love it.”