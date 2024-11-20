Couple on £4,000 Caribbean holiday forced to spend two nights in ‘soaking’ hotel room despite wife’s illness
A couple who paid £4,000 for a two-week holiday in Mexico were left mopping up their “soaking” hotel room, and were later told it should not have been issued in the first place. Andrew Atkinson, 61, an electrician from Middlesbrough, and his wife Jill, 57, booked an all-inclusive TUI holiday at the Bahia Principe Grand Coba hotel on Mexico’s Caribbean coast through the travel agent Hays Travel. When they arrived at the hotel – that has a five-star “official rating” on TUI’s website – on June 10, they found their “Junior Suite Superior” was soaking with water.