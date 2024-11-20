Couple on £4,000 Caribbean holiday forced to spend two nights in ‘soaking’ hotel room despite wife’s illness

Reuters

(Reuters) -Spirit Airlines has filed for bankruptcy protection, the no-frills U.S. travel pioneer said on Monday, after struggling with years of losses, failed merger attempts and heavy debt levels. It is the first major U.S. airline to file for Chapter 11 in more than a decade, after a proposed $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways collapsed in January. The Florida-based airline said it had pre-arranged a deal with its bondholders to restructure its debts and raise money to help it operate during the bankruptcy process, which it expects to exit in the first quarter of 2025.