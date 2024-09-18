Couple behind Hatfield & McCoy museum finds body on livestream in area of I-75 shooting

A livestreaming couple say they found the body of the man who shot five people this month on Interstate 75 in Southern Kentucky and set off a massive manhunt.

Kentucky State Police announced a body had been found at 4:18 p.m., but as of 6:45 p.m. they had not yet released the identity.

The announcement came about an hour after a couple named Fred and Sheila McCoy posted a live YouTube video claiming they’d found the body Joseph Couch, the accused shooter, after searching for six days and nights. Police located a car and gun belonging to Couch following the shootings, though he has not been seen since.

Couch, 32, is accused of shooting five people in vehicles Sept. 7 on Interstate 75 in Southern Kentucky, setting of a manhunt that sent dozens of law enforcement into the rugged terrain of the Daniel Boone National Forest.

The shooting happened about nine miles north of London, and about 65 miles south of Lexington. Fourteen agencies, including local, state and federal officials, searched 28,000 acres for Couch in the 11 days after the shooting, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. At its height, about four dozen officers were involved in the search for Couch.

In the McCoys’ video, the couple said they saw vultures circling nearby, and they commented on a foul smell as they walked toward the vultures.

Then Fred McCoy shouted, “I got him!”

Sheila replied, “Oh, my ‘Lanta!” Oh, my ‘Lanta! Oh, gosh. Oh, gross.”

The video showed a body lying in the back of a hollow, and the couple said the body appeared to have deteriorated. The person was wearing jeans, but the gender was not apparent.

Someone off-screen said to the couple, “Hey, no pictures. This is a crime scene.”

And then the video ended.

The couple went live a second time after finding the body, and they appear to be discussing what they’ll do with reward money. Authorities had offered a $35,000 reward for information that led to Couch’s arrest.

Fred and Sheila say they are descendants of the famous feuding families the Hatfields and McCoys from West Virginia and Kentucky.

The couple previously operated the Hatfields and McCoys museum in Casey County, according to the museum’s website. Casey County is about an hour west of the I-75 shootings.

Though the museum is closed indefinitely, the couple still operates a YouTube channel with more than 5,000 subscribers. Before the shooting, they posted mostly about the two families, but for several days they’ve posted about searching for Couch in the woods of north Laurel County.

They called themselves “bounty hunters on the hunt.”

Fred McCoy is a retired police officer, according to the museum website.

Before the Sept. 7 shooting, Couch sent texts to his ex-wife that said he was “going to kill a lot of people,” adding, “Well (I’m going to) try at least,” according to court documents.

He told the woman he planned to kill himself afterward.

Police later found his Toyota parked atop a hill on a U.S. Forest Service Road near Exit 49, where the shooting happened, and they found the AR-15 they think he used in the shooting.