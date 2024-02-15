Couple of elderly howler monkeys mark their 17th anniversary on Valentine's Day

A pair of loving monkeys will mark their 17th anniversary together on Valentine's day. Howler monkeys Tolkien and Clyde, have four children, spend all their time together and cuddle using their prehensile tails. A video shows the couple cuddling and grooming each other. Tolkien, a 22-year-old female, was born in Port Lympne Reserve in Lympne, Kent, where the pair live. Clyde, 26, arrived at the reserve from Singapore in February, 2006 and has been Tolkien's devoted spouse ever since. The older monkey follows his sweetheart around, likes leaning his chin on her back, and enjoys simply sitting in her company.