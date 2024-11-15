Couple fight over who gets Taylor Swift tickets in divorce agreement

As divorce negotiations go, few have proved so delicate as deciding who should get custody of a pair of tickets to a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto.

The once-loving couple had bought the tickets about a year ago before they decided to go their separate ways.

“When couples separate you can come across different issues, like who is going to get the family pet or Peloton bike,” Jane Cvijan, senior legal counsel with M & Co. Law, told The Telegraph.

“This was timely with the concert just around the corner. They were together when they won the lottery to get the tickets.”

There were three options. They could go together, one could buy the other out – an expensive proposition with tickets costing up to $10,000 on the black market – or sell both and share the proceeds.

An amicable agreement was reached, Ms Cvijan said, but the terms remain confidential.

“Everybody was happy with the result.”

The lawyer admitted she was a tad jealous, having unsuccessfully entered the lottery herself for Swift’s Eras tour.

David Hasslehoff secures rights to nicknames

The settlement was just the latest in a series of esoteric divorce agreements.

For example, David Hasselhoff was able to secure the rights to a raft of his nicknames including “The Hoff”, “Malibu Dave” and the catchphrase “Don’t Hassell the Hoff.”

A couple in Cambodia went to extreme measures to ensure that they each had a fair share of their matrimonial assets by sawing their house in half.

And a Spanish judge ordered a couple to turn their single flat into two separate apartments, for the sake of their children.

A rather macabre agreement in Australia saw a wife demand her husband dig up her parents’ ashes which had been planted in a memorial garden at their home.

However, back in Toronto, fate had a pleasant surprise for Ms Cvijan.

“A colleague had three tickets, but two of her children had outgrown Taylor Swift. She sold me her two spare at face value and my daughter was so thrilled.

“That’s what friends are for.”