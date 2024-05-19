Couple films breakfast in the hotel room - then everything goes wrong
A couple on vacation in Porto, Portugal, ordered breakfast to their hotel room and wanted to film a nice video. But everything went wrong.
Many travelers visit the Amalfi Coast on a day trip, only visit the most popular towns, and forget to wear the proper shoes for hiking.
Cruise ship coming into the dock on this nice day in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Complete with heaps of amenities, the $250 million "Skyview 6" is a mini-city exclusive to American Airlines employees traveling for company business.
The iconic Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip will shut its doors this summer, the end of an era for a property credited with helping transform Sin City into an ultra-luxury resort destination.
A recent viral TikTok appeared to depict an airplane passenger lying in an overhead locker. This is why you shouldn’t be tempted to follow in their footsteps.
After visiting over 40 countries, some of my favorite places have been Colombia, Laos, Zimbabwe, Malta, and Morocco.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed while staying at a $21,000-per-night private villa in Lake Como, and it has a butler, private chef, and more.
America’s cost of living crisis has stung new flight attendants, many of whom haven’t had an opportunity to renegotiate their contracts since the inflation spiral began several years ago.
There's nothing quite like having a vacation home, somewhere to escape when you need a break from everyday life. Of course, acquiring a vacation home comes with some high costs, namely a large down...
Lakes Como and Garda pull in the crowds as much as Italy’s famous cities and best beaches. But Italy has lesser-known but equally spectacular lakes to visit.
MONTREAL — It's 2:55 a.m. on a recent evening at Blue Dog bar, in Montreal's Plateau district. A bell rings, the bartender shouts, "last call," and a handful of people wander to the bar for one more drink. Slight variations of this scene occur across the city every night, as bars and venues are prohibited — most of the time — from selling alcohol past 3 a.m. But with an eye to attracting nocturnal tourists and boosting the local economy, the City of Montreal is looking to change that. Earlier th
WestJet has resumed service at Deer Lake Regional Airport, now offering seasonal direct flights to Toronto and Calgary. The Calgary flight marks the airport's first direct connection to Alberta, according to airport authority CEO Tammy Priddle. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)WestJet has officially returned to Deer Lake Regional Airport, bringing a new direct flight to Toronto and the airport's first direct connection between Alberta and western Newfoundland.The airline took its first fligh
Amy Subaey turned her back on teaching to lead desert hikes with her company UAE Trekkers.
I flew 11 hours each way from LA to Paris to see Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. It was worth it and I saw many others who traveled far for the show.
(Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. said its chief technology officer and a senior engineering leader were fired due to “a violation of company policy,” just days after the online travel firm’s annual product and partner conference.Most Read from BloombergGantz Says He’ll Quit Unless Netanyahu Moves to New War PlanA 25-Year-Old BofA Trader Dies Suddenly at Industry OutingChina-Bound Oil Tanker Hit by Houthi Missile in Red Sea, US SaysUS Company Becomes World’s Most Valuable Solar Firm After Chines
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In 2018, Chad McGehee opened Side Hustle Brews and Spirits, an Abu Dhabi-branded brewery and distillery with funky camels on its cans and playful names familiar to anyone living in the United Arab Emirates. The only problem was it was illegal to produce alcohol in the country, so his company made its hoppy India pale ale in the United States and then imported it to the UAE for sale. That's all changed as Abu Dhabi has overhauled its laws to allow for the mi
The Transportation Security Administration expects record shattering travel during the holiday weekend.
As the summer travel season approaches, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Americas CEO Kevin Davis joins Yahoo Finance to discuss top travel trends. Davis explains that the demand for luxury hotels remains strong post-pandemic, and many travelers are looking to head to cities like New York and Los Angeles. When it comes to choosing between a hotel or an Airbnb (ABNB), Davis says, "both can coexist healthily." Short-term rentals and hotels are expected to have strong summers as occupancy recovers. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode. This post was written by Melanie Riehl
My partner and I tried Princess Cruise's Premier Package. We got drink packages, WiFi, professional photos, and other perks for a low price.
Here’s which popular Carolina destinations are among the top beach towns on the East Coast, according to Travel + Leisure.