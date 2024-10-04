Bride and Groom Have First Dance in Bomb Shelter During Iranian Attack

A couple had their first dance in a bomb shelter in Jerusalem after they had to move their wedding celebrations due to the Iranian attack on Israel on Tuesday, October 1.

Footage filmed by professional photographer Alisa Koval shows a bride and a groom dancing in a narrow shelter in Jerusalem as guests look on and film the scene.

A woman who claimed to have been present at the wedding said that “the ceremony ended just minutes before the missile attack began,” and that the first dance had to be held in the bomb shelter.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Home Front Command said that the country was being subjected to a “massive” barrage of at least 181 missiles. Credit: Alisa Koval via Storyful