Couple mark 70th anniversary in year both turn 90

A couple from West Sussex are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary in the same year they both turn 90.

David and Pat Johnson, from Goring-by-Sea, got married on 29 January 1955.

The couple met at a youth club in Haywards Heath aged 15 and have been inseparable ever since.

Mr Johnson said: "I know we argue a bit like any other couple would, but without each other we'd be nothing."

He said the secret of a long, happy marriage was "always doing things together and having a very supportive family around us".

Mrs Johnson added: "It's making sure you look after each other and make each other happy."

She said of their courtship: "We just seemed to click. We went to the cinema and did a lot of cycling together."

Mr Johnson said: "She was a pretty girl.

"I don't know what attracted me to her, but I'm glad it did. And it's still there."

The couple met in a youth club in Haywards Heath aged 15 [Family handout]

Mr Johnson worked for many years making aircraft and submarine simulations, Mrs Johnson was a home help.

The couple have four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great children.

They are celebrating their 70th anniversary with a big party with their family.

Mr Johnson said: "It's going to be good getting everyone together.

"It doesn't feel like 70 years. It has gone so fast."

The couple have received a card of congratulations from the King.

Mrs Johnson said: "We got one from the Queen 10 years ago, so this is the icing on the cake.

"I just can't believe how we are both well enough to have got to this point and still be enjoying life together."

