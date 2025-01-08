The Couple Next Door: Watch Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw Meet Their New Suburban Neighbors in Steamy Series’ Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Welcome wagons look a lot different these days, eh?

Starz’s upcoming series The Couple Next Door focuses on young marrieds Evie (played by Eleanor Tomlinson, Poldark) and Pete (Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away With Murder), newbies to a suburban neighborhood. The exclusive sneak peek above allows us to eavesdrop as they meet their good-looking neighbors, Becka (Jessica De Gouw, Pennyworth) and Danny (Sam Heughan, Outlander).

In the clip Pete and Evie joke about how Desperate Housewives-ish their new ‘hood feels. Then Becka rushes over to greet the newbies with a maybe too-friendly (?) hug and kiss, and an offer of help — in the form of Danny — when Pete has some trouble taking an appliance out of the moving van.

Per the Starz series’ official logline: “When Evie and Pete move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka. As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.”

The psychological drama will premiere on Friday, Jan. 17, at 9/8c. The six-part series originally ran in late 2023 on the United Kingdom’s Channel 4.

The Couple Next Door is directed by Dries Vos and written by David Allison. Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino and Alison Kee are executive producers. Eagle Eye Drama produces.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch The Couple Next Door?

