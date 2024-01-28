Couple shut up shop after 30 years

A shop-keeping couple is preparing to turn over their closed sign for the final time after decades serving their community.

Omer and Sarwary Hayat will be "much-missed" by Heaton residents, according to well-wishers who reacted to news of their impending retirement.

There has been a convenience store on Addycombe Terrace since at least the early 1900s, and the couple has run their store for 30 years.

Mr Hayat said he had "no intention of putting up his feet" after handing over to new owners.

Respect

The 71-year-old said he had fond memories of the years he had spent behind the counter.

"From the bottom of my heart, I have met some brilliant people," he said.

"I've watched them grow up and now I'm seeing people on Facebook I haven't seen in 20 years making comments about me - it's really nice.

"My customers have always shown me respect, and I've had respect for them.

"I really think in life, honesty is the best policy and I've always been honest with my customers - when some shopkeepers were marking up toilet roll during Covid, I wouldn't do any such thing."

A decent life

The couple hope to spend more time with their family and go travelling during their retirement.

"We're not rich, but we have lived 30 years of a decent life," Mr Hayat added.

"I've worked all of my life and I'd get bored just doing nothing."

Scores of people have posted good wishes to the couple on social media.

The Hayats' daughter, Naz, said: "Serving the community has always been at their forefront, and making sure they never let anyone down.

"Dad always built great relationships with people, helping them out when they needed it.

"The community has been amazing for us to grow up in and we have made many friends."

Follow BBC Newcastle on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.