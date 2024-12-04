Couple who starved and buried son, aged three, guilty of ‘breathtaking’ cruelty

A couple whose three-year-old son was found buried in a garden after they opted out of society and set up their own “kingdom” have been convicted of causing or allowing his death through “breathtaking” neglect. Jurors unanimously convicted Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah after hearing how they kept the body of Abiyah Yasharahyalah in their bed for eight days after he died from a respiratory illness, worsened by a “restricted” vegan diet which caused severe malnourishment, rickets, anaemia and stunted growth. The couple then “embalmed” and buried the toddler in an 80cm-deep grave at the rear of their then-home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at the start of the Covid pandemic in early 2020.