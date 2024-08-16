Couple 'Super Unprepared' for Stay in Glass Hotel Room

A couple with experience of staying in hotels around the world have described how they were “super unprepared” for a night in a glass hotel room, situated right in the lobby of an Ibiza hotel.

Margaret and Corey Bienert documented the experience on their TikTok, A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour.

In the video, Margaret says in the voiceover that all they knew going into it was you can stay for free for one night when you book, only to find out when they got there “the lights never turn off and you’re basically on display all night long.”

Video Transcript

We got to stay in the glass box hotel room in Ibiza a couple of years ago.

And when I say glass box hotel room, I mean, a literal glass box in the lobby of the hotel, we were super unprepared for the experience.

All I knew going into this was that when you book it, you can stay for free for one night.

And I thought it was such a funny idea.

So of course, I wanted to try it.

And then when we were there, we found out the lights never turn off and you're basically on display all night long.

And the thing is I just hadn't done any research to realize that this is an art hotel.

So whoever is sleeping in that room for the night is just part of the art.

So if you're going to stay in this room, here are a couple of ideas that I wish I had prepared for last time to entertain the guests instead of feeling just completely vulnerable in there all night one, I would perform the entire tour set list two, I would do a live painting because that sounds really calming and people could see the progress three, I would write my payment info a sign that says $5 for a kiss and then I would kiss anyone through the glass that paid the fee might as well make a little income.

Four.

I would pretend we were locked in the room.

And so anytime anyone walked up to look in the glass, I would knock on the glass and say, oh my gosh, please let us out.

I think that'd be super either way.

It just feels like there is so much room for creativity in this room and unfortunately I was just unprepared, so I have to leave it up to a future guest to do one or some of these things.

So, yeah, let me know if you try it.