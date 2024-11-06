Couple working Missouri polls dead after vehicle swept into floodwaters: Highway patrol

A couple who were working the polls together in Missouri died on Election Day after their vehicle was wiped out by flash floodwaters, according to state highway patrol.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved three vehicles that were carried off the road by floodwaters from Beaver Creek, a stream in Missouri that begins in Douglas County and flows southwest through Taney County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release shared on X.

While three individuals from two vehicles were able to escape the floodwaters by swimming to shore, two occupants in the third vehicle were found dead at 8:45 a.m., the state highway patrol said.

The unidentified 70-year-old man and 73-year-old woman who died were from the Manes, Missouri area, according to the release. Manes is located about 63 miles east of Springfield, Missouri.

"This is a terrible loss for Wright County," County Clerk Loni Pedersen said in a statement. "This couple were wonderful people who donated their time to serve their community. We will miss them dearly and the service they provided to my office."

Two Manes, Missouri, residents have drowned after their vehicle was swept off State Route H by Beaver Creek floodwaters. pic.twitter.com/ZqgUzfaa0Y — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) November 5, 2024

NWS: Major flooding in Missouri

Major flooding is occurring in some locations in the Ozarks, with locations in at least five counties east of Springfield reporting anywhere from 10 inches to 12.28 inches of rain in 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service office in Springfield.

More than a dozen locations in the eastern half of the state are expected to undergo major flooding, according to the National Water Prediction Service. Roubidoux Creek, near Waynesville, Missouri, is forecast to meet its record height after rising 17 feet within 24 hours since Tuesday night.

Intense rainfall on Monday broke records and triggered flash flood warnings. Conditions have become so dangerous that Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to flooding and severe weather.

“With several areas of Missouri already impacted by this week’s storms and heavy rainfall, we want to ensure state resources are available should further disruptions or damage occur,” Governor Parson said in a news release.

“This action enables the state to be better prepared and ready to assist our communities with response and recovery. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, use extra caution on the roads, and never drive into floodwaters.”

Wright County Sheriff: 'Many county roads and low water crossings are flooded!'

The Wright County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post on Monday saying, "Many county roads and low water crossings are flooded! It's important to avoid driving, walking, or swimming in flooded areas to prevent accidents and potential danger."

The Wright County Clerk's office did open on Election Day for voters if they could not make it to their polling location due to flooding or other circumstances, the office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missouri flooding kills 2 poll workers on Election Day: Highway patrol