Couples Compete in Hilarious Wife-Carrying Competition

Adventurous couples went through a real bonding experience as they participated in the North American Wife-Carrying competition in Newry, Maine, on October 12, footage filmed by a spectator shows.

Christine Cauthers was on holiday in Maine when she stumbled upon the quirky race, which was held at the Sunday River resort in Newry.

Footage filmed by Cauthers shows couples, some of them in costumes, contending with a mud pit and other obstacles, with men carrying their significant others on their backs.

The organizers of the event said that the championship “challenges couples to conquer a 278-yard obstacle course […] all for the chance to win the wife’s weight in beer and five times her weight in cash.”

The winning duo was Caleb Roesler and his diminutive spouse Justine. The pair – defending champions for several years running – took home seven cases of beer and $510. Credit: Christine Cauthers via Storyful

