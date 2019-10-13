Couples navigate obstacle course for money and beer at North American Wife Carrying Championships

SHOWS: NEWRY, MAINE, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 12, 2019)(SUNDAY RIVER RESORT - Broadcaster and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'SUNDAY RIVER RESORT')

1. SUNDAY RIVER RESORT - TWO COUPLES STARTING WIFE CARRYING CHAMPIONSHIPS OBSTACLE COURSE

2. VARIOUS HIGHLIGHTS OF COUPLES NAVIGATING OBSTACLE COURSE

3. HUSBAND DROPPING WIFE IN MUDDY WATER PIT THEN PICKING HER UP AGAIN

4. GAY COUPLE SLIPPING INTO MUDDY WATER PIT AND THEN CONTINUING ON

5. START OF THE TWO COUPLE FINAL RACE

6. WINNING COUPLE JEROME ROEHM AND OLIVIA ROWLING (#48) CROSSING FINISH LINE TO WIN EVENT AS SECOND PLACE COUPLE FALLS JUST BEFORE FINISH LINE

7. WINNING COUPLE ROEHM AND ROWLING CELEBRATING

8. ROEHM AND ROWLING RECEIVING TROPHY

9. ROEHM AND ROWLING WITH TROPHY, BEER, AND BIG WINNERS CHECK FOR $555

10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) WINNING COUPLE SAYING:

OLIVIA ROWLING SAYING:

"We have not done the North American Wife Carrying competition ever before so this is our first time and really we were just interested in having a fun day so this is awesome!"

JEROME ROEHM SAYING:

"We just came out here to have a great time and we did and we happened to win so, wonderful."

STORY: The North American Wife Carrying Championships held it's 20th annual event Saturday (October 12) with a couple from Delaware fastest through the obstacle course at Sunday River Resort in Maine.

First time participants Jerome Roehm and Olivia Rowling climbed over logs, slogged through a muddy water pit, and managed through a dirt pile in 55.95 seconds to narrowly win the two-couple final race.

For their efforts the couple was awarded Olivia's weight in beer as well as five times her weight in a cash prize. After weighing-in on stage at 111 pounds (50.3 kilograms) they were awarded a check for $555 and six cases of beer.

(Production: David Grip)