Of course Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t agree with JK Rowling, a woman old enough to be his mother

Another week, another instalment from the seemingly never ending Hogwarts spin off series, Harry Potter and the Correct Pronouns. In this latest edition, which absolutely nobody is queuing up outside bookshops to get hold of, JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe continue their spat about biological sex, gender and trans rights.

I’ll bring you up to speed on the saga so far, just in case you’ve been busy getting on with your life. JK Rowling does not believe that trans women are women. Radcliffe, in common with several other young actors from the Harry Potter movies, does.

Last week, he gave an interview in which he distanced himself from the views of a woman he last worked with almost 15 years ago. “It makes me really sad, ultimately,” he said of Rowling’s views on trans people. “It would have seemed like…immense cowardice to me to not say something.

“I wanted to try and help people that had been negatively affected by the comments. And to say that if those are Jo’s views, then they are not the views of everybody associated with the ‘Potter’ franchise.”

Radcliffe acknowledged that “nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person [Rowling]… [but] that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

Am I the only person reading this and thinking: ‘why on earth is he having to spell this out to people’? Radcliffe was 12 years old when he was cast as the boy wizard Rowling so brilliantly conjured from her imagination. He is now 34, with a child of his own.

This outrage that he might have different views from a woman old enough to be his mother seems silly to me. It’s like expecting my husband to swear blind loyalty to the newsagent who gave him his first paper round, and then shouting “HOW DARE YOU?” when he pops in to buy a paper from said newsagent many years later, and happens to express an opposing opinion to the man behind the till about something on the front page.

But equally, it seems absolutely tragic to me – not to mention a little childish – if because of that differing opinion, my husband point blank refused to ever shop in the newsagent again. And yet this seems to be what has happened in the case of Harry Potter and the Correct Pronouns, with Radcliffe admitting he hasn’t had any contact with Rowling since she began making her views on trans women clear.

Rowling is 24 years older than Radcliffe, so is it really surprising that they have different views, asks Bryony - John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

This is not a column about trans women, just in case you’ve clicked on it in the hope of being able to froth with indignation. It’s a column about the lost art of conversation, and living in a society where it seems all nuance has been abandoned under the desperate rush to be right (or left, depending on your political persuasion).

If the Romans had the Colosseum, we have X (formerly Twitter), and what a shame that in years to come, people won’t even be able to visit its remains to admire the grand architecture.

Perhaps it’s Pollyanna-ish of me, but I have this notion of another ending for the Harry Potter franchise, which involves Radcliffe and Rowling coming together and having a proper conversation about these issues, politely – perhaps even in private! – instead of baiting each other from afar via social media and press interviews.

It used to be that debating was a skill taught at school – the art of disagreement was encouraged; respected, even. Grown ups did not cut people off because they happened to hold different views. You did not refuse to work with someone, or kiss someone, just because they looked a bit like a Tory.

You didn’t demand someone’s head on a block because of their politics. And you didn’t dismiss a human being as a talentless ingrate simply because he refuses to simper to his first boss for the rest of his working life.

Today, there seems to be a prevailing notion that people with opposing views are not just wrong, but somehow inherently evil. Is there another way? The writer Africa Brooke certainly hopes so. She has written an astonishing book called The Third Perspective: Brave Expression in the Age of Tolerance.

Brooke is from Zimbabwe, and resents being told by – mostly white – people that she is oppressed, or that her race is a burden. “You have your story, they have theirs,” writes Brooke in her book, “somewhere in between lies the power of The Third Perspective [which is] a compass for connection, in a deeply divided world.”

Author Africa Brooke challenges polarised discourse – and offers a solution - Tyler Miller/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The book is a powerful manifesto to help those who are either “overly cautious and silencing every word before it leaves your lips” or “lacking nuance and shouting every thought without discretion”.

Brooke describes cancel culture as “a form of collective sabotage” and points out that “while it’s a breeze to spot intolerance in others, catching it in ourselves? Not so much.” Reading her words is a balm for the exhausted 21st century soul, forever being pressurised into joining the left or the right, while secretly trying to hide the shame of being somewhere in the middle.

“Some of us are super cautious, afraid of saying the wrong thing,” she writes. “Others let everything out, sometimes without thinking of the impact. Finding that middle-ground – that Third Perspective – where we can be true to ourselves, but also kind and considerate, that’s the challenge of our times. It’s the challenge we’re here to face.”

Whether we are up to it or not remains to be seen. But in the meantime, I am glad that voices like Brooke’s are beginning to break through and be heard.

We would all be wise to listen, because the alternative – where we shout each other down and ostracise one another for different views – only ever leads to deafening silence.