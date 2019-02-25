Of Course the Oscar After-Parties Were Filled With Decadent Fashion

Story continues

The Oscars may be the main event, but they were far from the only fashion spectacle in Hollywood last night. A slew of after-parties brought out a range of stars ready to cut loose in daring looks. From celebrity-hosted soirees like Elton John’s annual watching event and Jay-Z’s Gold Party to hot tickets like Vanity Fair’s yearly bash, nearly every star was accounted for, but a select few raised the bar. With the awards out of the way and a sense of triumph in the air, guests pulled out custom pieces and the best from the runways.

Everyone had their own take on Hollywood glamour: quick-change artists Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne headed direct from Hollywood and Highland, switching from their red carpet dresses into slinkier fare from Tom Ford and Versace. Meanwhile, couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham took center stage in coordinated looks. Even the night’s big winners got into the fun, clutching their Oscars in stately finery as they partied the night away.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet:

All the Dresses and Fashion on the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez both in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More

Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan Photo: Getty Images More

Kiki Layne in Atelier Swarovski jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Olivia Colman in custom Prada and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Serena Williams in custom Armani Privé and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Letitia Wright in Dior Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Nathan Crowley Photo: Getty Images More

Tyler Perry Photo: Getty Images More

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic Photo: Getty Images More

Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More

Sarah Kate Ellis Photo: Getty Images More

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh Photo: Getty Images More

Chris Evans in custom Salvatore Ferragamo with Montblanc cufflinks Photo: Getty Images More

Krysten Ritter in Reem Acra Photo: Getty Images More

Paul Rudd Photo: Getty Images More

Annamarie Tendler and John Mulaney Photo: Getty Images More

Amatus-Sami Karim and Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Danai Gurira in Brock Collection and Fred Leighton jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Queen Latifah in Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Holland Taylor Photo: Getty Images More

Neil Portnow Photo: Getty Images More

Chadwick Boseman Photo: Getty Images More

Jessica Oyelowo Photo: Getty Images More

Sarah Paulson in Brandon Maxwell Photo: Getty Images More

Adam Driver in Dior Men and Joanne Tucker in Narciso Rodriguez Photo: Getty Images More

Rachel Weisz in Givenchy Couture and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Lucy Boynton in Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Rami Malek in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More

Kelly Ripa Photo: Getty Images More

Jason Momoa Photo: Getty Images More

Cicely Tyson Photo: Getty Images More

Tessa Thompson in Chanel Couture and Jimmy Choo heels Photo: Getty Images More

Laura Dern Photo: Getty Images More

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Lisa Bonet in Mattia Cielo jewelry, Fernando Jorge jewelry and Jacquie Aiche jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Viggo Moretensen in Dior Men Photo: Getty Images More

Brie Larson in Celine by Hedi Slimane Photo: Getty Images More

Marianne Farley Photo: Getty Images More

Allison Janney in Pamella Roland and Chopard jewelry with a Roger Vivier bag Photo: Getty Images More

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Photo: Getty Images More

Amy Adams in Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese Photo: Getty Images More

Helen Mirren Photo: Getty Images More

Leslie Bibb in Armani Photo: Getty Images More

Sam Rockwell in Armani Photo: Getty Images More

Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross Photo: Getty Images More

Nicole Holofcener Photo: Getty Images More

David Oyelowo in custom Etro and Roger Vivier shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Stephan James in custom Etro with a Montblanc watch and cufflinks and a Swarovski pin and Shamier Anderson Photo: Getty Images More

Amy Poehler in Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Photo: Getty Images More

Tina Fey in custom Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More

Jennifer Hudson in Elie Saab Couture Photo: Getty Images More

John Lewis Photo: Getty Images More

Maya Rudolph Photo: Getty Images More

Angela Bassett in custom Reem Acra Photo: Getty Images More

Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Hannah Beachler Photo: Getty Images More

Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Mary Zophres Photo: Getty Images More

Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Hirokazu Kore-eda Photo: Getty Images More

Trevor Noah in Salvatore Ferragamo Photo: Getty Images More

James McAvoy in Prada Photo: Getty Images More

Sandy Powell Photo: Getty Images More

Henry Golding in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More

Melissa McCarthy in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Gabriela Rodriguez Photo: Getty Images More

Lynette Howell Taylor Photo: Getty Images More

Linda Cardellini Photo: Getty Images More

Pawel Pawlikowski in Dior Men and Malgosia Bela Photo: Getty Images More

Octavia Spencer Photo: Getty Images More

Mary H. Ellis Photo: Getty Images More

Mark Ronson in Chopard jewelry and Roger Vivier shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Marta Nieto Photo: Getty Images More

Eva Melander Photo: Getty Images More

Diego Luna in Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Getty Images More

Awkwafina in Dsquared2 and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Yalitza Aparicio in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Elsie Fisher in Thom Browne Photo: Getty Images More

Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab and Chopard jewelry with a Roger Vivier bag Photo: Getty Images More

Tom Morello Photo: Getty Images More

Marina de Tavira Photo: Getty Images More

Adam Lambert Photo: Getty Images More

Fatma El Remaihi Photo: Getty Images More

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Ceci Dempsey Photo: Getty Images More

Spike Lee with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch Photo: Getty Images More

Amandla Stenberg in Miu Miu and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Emilia Clarke in Balmain Photo: Getty Images More

Deborah Davis Photo: Getty Images More

Diane Warren Photo: Getty Images More

Ashley Graham in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images More

Elaine Welteroth in Hueb jewelry, Le Vian jewelry, and Kallati jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Billy Porter Photo: Getty Images More

Constance Wu in custom Versace and Atelier Swarovski jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Marie Kondo Photo: Getty Images More

Meagan Good Photo: Getty Images More

Marielle Heller and Jorma Taccone Photo: Getty Images More

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe in Prada Photo: Getty Images More

Christine Lahti in Hearts On Fire jewelry Photo: Getty Images More