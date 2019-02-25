Of Course the Oscar After-Parties Were Filled With Decadent Fashion Emilia Clarke in Rosie Assoulin Photo: Getty Images More Gemma Chan in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More KiKi Layne in Atelier Versace Photo: Getty Images More Story continues Kiersey Clemons Photo: Getty Images More Emily Ratajkowski in Brock Collection Photo: Getty Images More Cicely Tyson in B Michael Photo: Getty Images More Lupita Nyong’o in Oscar de la Renta Photo: Getty Images More Madelaine Petsch in Paolo Sebastian Photo: Getty Images More Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Natalie Portman in Dior Photo: Getty Images More Rowan Blanchard in Rodarte Photo: Getty Images More
Oscars may be the main event, but they were far from the only fashion spectacle in Hollywood last night. A slew of after-parties brought out a range of stars ready to cut loose in daring looks. From celebrity-hosted soirees like Elton John’s annual watching event and Jay-Z’s Gold Party to hot tickets like Vanity Fair’s yearly bash, nearly every star was accounted for, but a select few raised the bar. With the awards out of the way and a sense of triumph in the air, guests pulled out custom pieces and the best from the runways.
Everyone had their own take on Hollywood glamour: quick-change artists
Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne headed direct from Hollywood and Highland, switching from their red carpet dresses into slinkier fare from Tom Ford and Versace. Meanwhile, couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham took center stage in coordinated looks. Even the night’s big winners got into the fun, clutching their Oscars in stately finery as they partied the night away. See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: All the Dresses and Fashion on the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez both in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan Photo: Getty Images More Kiki Layne in Atelier Swarovski jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Olivia Colman in custom Prada and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Serena Williams in custom Armani Privé and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Letitia Wright in Dior Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Nathan Crowley Photo: Getty Images More Tyler Perry Photo: Getty Images More Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic Photo: Getty Images More Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Kate Ellis Photo: Getty Images More Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh Photo: Getty Images More Chris Evans in custom Salvatore Ferragamo with Montblanc cufflinks Photo: Getty Images More Krysten Ritter in Reem Acra Photo: Getty Images More Paul Rudd Photo: Getty Images More Annamarie Tendler and John Mulaney Photo: Getty Images More Amatus-Sami Karim and Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Danai Gurira in Brock Collection and Fred Leighton jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Queen Latifah in Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Holland Taylor Photo: Getty Images More Neil Portnow Photo: Getty Images More Chadwick Boseman Photo: Getty Images More Jessica Oyelowo Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Paulson in Brandon Maxwell Photo: Getty Images More Adam Driver in Dior Men and Joanne Tucker in Narciso Rodriguez Photo: Getty Images More Rachel Weisz in Givenchy Couture and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Lucy Boynton in Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Rami Malek in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Kelly Ripa Photo: Getty Images More Jason Momoa Photo: Getty Images More Cicely Tyson Photo: Getty Images More Tessa Thompson in Chanel Couture and Jimmy Choo heels Photo: Getty Images More Laura Dern Photo: Getty Images More Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Lisa Bonet in Mattia Cielo jewelry, Fernando Jorge jewelry and Jacquie Aiche jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Couture Photo: Getty Images More Viggo Moretensen in Dior Men Photo: Getty Images More Brie Larson in Celine by Hedi Slimane Photo: Getty Images More Marianne Farley Photo: Getty Images More Allison Janney in Pamella Roland and Chopard jewelry with a Roger Vivier bag Photo: Getty Images More Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Photo: Getty Images More Amy Adams in Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese Photo: Getty Images More Helen Mirren Photo: Getty Images More Leslie Bibb in Armani Photo: Getty Images More Sam Rockwell in Armani Photo: Getty Images More Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross Photo: Getty Images More Nicole Holofcener Photo: Getty Images More David Oyelowo in custom Etro and Roger Vivier shoes Photo: Getty Images More Stephan James in custom Etro with a Montblanc watch and cufflinks and a Swarovski pin and Shamier Anderson Photo: Getty Images More Amy Poehler in Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Photo: Getty Images More Tina Fey in custom Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Hudson in Elie Saab Couture Photo: Getty Images More John Lewis Photo: Getty Images More Maya Rudolph Photo: Getty Images More Angela Bassett in custom Reem Acra Photo: Getty Images More Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Hannah Beachler Photo: Getty Images More Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli Couture Photo: Getty Images More Mary Zophres Photo: Getty Images More Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Hirokazu Kore-eda Photo: Getty Images More Trevor Noah in Salvatore Ferragamo Photo: Getty Images More James McAvoy in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Sandy Powell Photo: Getty Images More Henry Golding in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Melissa McCarthy in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Regina King in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Gabriela Rodriguez Photo: Getty Images More Lynette Howell Taylor Photo: Getty Images More Linda Cardellini Photo: Getty Images More Pawel Pawlikowski in Dior Men and Malgosia Bela Photo: Getty Images More Octavia Spencer Photo: Getty Images More Mary H. Ellis Photo: Getty Images More Mark Ronson in Chopard jewelry and Roger Vivier shoes Photo: Getty Images More Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Marta Nieto Photo: Getty Images More Eva Melander Photo: Getty Images More Diego Luna in Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Getty Images More Awkwafina in Dsquared2 and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Yalitza Aparicio in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Elsie Fisher in Thom Browne Photo: Getty Images More Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab and Chopard jewelry with a Roger Vivier bag Photo: Getty Images More Tom Morello Photo: Getty Images More Marina de Tavira Photo: Getty Images More Adam Lambert Photo: Getty Images More Fatma El Remaihi Photo: Getty Images More Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Ceci Dempsey Photo: Getty Images More Spike Lee with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch Photo: Getty Images More Amandla Stenberg in Miu Miu and Forevermark Diamonds jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Emilia Clarke in Balmain Photo: Getty Images More Deborah Davis Photo: Getty Images More Diane Warren Photo: Getty Images More Ashley Graham in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images More Elaine Welteroth in Hueb jewelry, Le Vian jewelry, and Kallati jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Billy Porter Photo: Getty Images More Constance Wu in custom Versace and Atelier Swarovski jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Marie Kondo Photo: Getty Images More Meagan Good Photo: Getty Images More Marielle Heller and Jorma Taccone Photo: Getty Images More Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Christine Lahti in Hearts On Fire jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Richard E. Grant in Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Getty Images More See the videos.