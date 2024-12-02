Court docs: 5 more Hamilton County Frisch's locations receive eviction notices, including original
Court docs: 5 more Hamilton County Frisch's locations receive eviction notices, including original
Court docs: 5 more Hamilton County Frisch's locations receive eviction notices, including original
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.
More than 10 years after her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie is taking credit for her full-frontal debut. Although director Martin Scorsese said she could wear a robe if it made her more comfortable, the 3x Oscar nominee revealed it was her idea to strip down completely nude for one …
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
"A special long weekend in Paris," the actress captioned her sweet Instagram post
She's "heartbroken" by a looming decision.
Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley posted a sultry throwback picture to celebrate her makeup artist's birthday
"I couldn’t wrap my brain around how she could be so heartless and cruel — and frankly, I never forgot it."
When will the singularity occur? According to new research, humanity may achieve singularity within just 7 years—much sooner than we originally thought.
Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro
"People that actually are chronic drinkers of Mountain Dew…actually come in and sometimes can exhibit decay or even destruction in their mouth, similar to people that are doing meth or something like that."
We've seen this before in Buffalo -- a lake effect snowstorm dumps tons of snow on Highmark Stadium for a Bills game. That's what's happened ahead of Sunday night's Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers game, with so much snow being dumped on the region
The woman, 30, disappeared days after she missed her connecting flight to New York City from Los Angeles on Nov. 8
You can probably guess what they're saying.
Sir Elton John has opened up about a heartbreaking new chapter in his life, revealing that he has now fully lost his eyesight. See details.
This November, millions of Americans voted to bring Donald Trump back to the White House. Many of them made their decision based on the belief that he would strengthen the economy. However, many...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence walked out of EverBank Stadium with his wife by his side and a smile on his face, a positive sign for the oft-injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.
The legendary English actress talked about her dirty bird in a new interview with the Sunday Times.
The flood was caused following the aftermath of Storm Bert
The longtime Democratic strategist said the campaign has contributed to "almost unfathomable" damage to the party's "brand."
Apple Martin looked breathtaking in Valentino as she graced Le Bal des Débutantes alongside her dashing date, Count Leo Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck - but who is he?