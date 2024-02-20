Court docs: Hamilton Co. man accused of assaulting multiple officers during arrest
Court docs: Hamilton Co. man accused of assaulting multiple officers during arrest
Court docs: Hamilton Co. man accused of assaulting multiple officers during arrest
RCMP say they are looking for two people who kicked the front door of a North Vancouver home in what they call a case of ongoing harassment. RCMP said they received a report Saturday at a home in the 1500 block of Mahon Avenue. Two suspects are captured on camera at 12:40 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. kicking the front door of the home and running away.There have been four other reported acts of vandalism at the residence, police say, including kicking, egging, and throwing a traffic cone through the front
UPDATE, 8:30 PM: After a very brief turn in Charles Manson’s old prison, Danny Masterson has another new home behind bars. Serving out the opening months of a 30-year sentence, the convicted rapist has been moved to the cushier digs of California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. Unlike the harsher conditions and even harsher residents …
Warning: This story contains a video and details of the arrest of a minor. On the night of Feb. 9, a 16-year-old girl was dragged across the snow by two RCMP officers during an arrest in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.She said she feels humiliated from the experience which she described as aggressive and unnecessary. Because the 16-year-old is a minor, CBC News is not naming her to protect her privacy. Cpl. Matt Halstead, a spokesperson for the N.W.T. RCMP, said in an email the arrest on Feb. 9 happened becau
Documents found in the National Archives "reveal the hidden link ... between two presidents across the centuries," historian David J. Gerleman writes
A Haitian judge in charge the investigation into the 2021 assassination of the Caribbean nation's last president has charged some fifty people, including his widow and a former prime minister, according to a document leaked to local media. According to the 122-page document from Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire, made public by AyiboPost, the president's widow Martine Moise conspired with former Prime Minister Claude Joseph to kill the president in order to replace him herself.Moise was shot dead wh
A man armed with multiple guns and large amounts of ammunition shot at police officers from inside a suburban Minneapolis home that was filled with children on Sunday, killing two officers and a firefighter who was providing medical aid to one of the wounded, authorities said. A third officer was wounded in the shooting in a tree-lined neighborhood of two-story homes in Burnsville, Minnesota. The suspect in the shooting also died, officials said.
"Now we are able to attach her name," police said of the woman, who has been identified by Indiana's Allen County Coroner’s Office as Tabetha Ann Murlin
A person in police custody on unrelated charges is suspected of involvement in the case of an 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday in Livingston, Texas, according to local authorities.
They used fake names and addresses to purchase packages and postage that included insurance for lost or damaged items. Thousands of fraudulent claims followed.
Corena Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez have both been arrested by police in Pueblo, Colo., following the location of the children's remains
My sister was murdered in 1977 and my family keeps getting retraumatized | Opinion
Bryan was released on a $50,000 bail the same day
A 17-year-old boy was arrested after the sheriff's office said he "intentionally" pushed a six-year-old girl into a fire in Alabama.
The bodies of Deputy Robert John "R.J." Leonard, Jr., and Tabitha Smith were found one day after the officer’s car entered the Tennessee River
Vikas Nath, 61, is accused of attempting to administer a substance with intent with the intention of ‘stupefying or overpowering’ the woman.
The City of Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, on Friday, and county jail records show the second suspect, Jesus Dominguez, 35, also was in custody as of Sunday. As part of the investigation, police began searching for two children last seen in the summer of 2018, Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez. The children hadn't been reported missing, according to the police department's news release.
Tatiana Iniguez, 24, allegedly attacked two women, say police
A lengthy standoff at a family home leaves three first responders dead - as well as the gunman.
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) called on the judge overseeing former President Trump’s Georgia criminal case to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D). In a Monday op-ed in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Loeffler claimed Willis’s relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade makes it impossible for her to have prosecuted the case against Trump fairly. “Willis’ conflict…
A Yukon sex offender previously convicted for using Facebook to contact two pre-teen girls and trying to arrange meetings for sex is back in court, facing a new set of criminal charges — including sexual assault related to the abuse of an underage person. Billy Dean Callahan-Smith is charged with a count each of sexual interference, sexual assault, and administering a noxious substance — cocaine. All of which allegedly occurred on Aug. 8, 2023. He's also facing charges for stealing and committin