Court docs: Mother charged with child endangerment after 2-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wound
A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh
WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details of violence.The trial of a Toronto man who is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in their Leslieville condo and dismembering her body in March 2022 got underway this week.On Monday, assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told a Toronto jury that Dallas Ly stabbed his mother Tien Ly 27 times in their condo on Carlaw Avenue, before dismembering her body and carrying it in a shopping cart to Eastern Avenue, where Ly left her rema
Derrick Evans, now running for Congress, gave a jaw-dropping interview to CNN.
An infant and their grandparents were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday, after police pursued a robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says.Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles.All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto, Hudon
A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.
Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault
LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said. A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.” Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured. Chief Supt. Stuart Bel
The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.
When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m
Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario
Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.
The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.
A body was recovered from the water, officials say.
Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said. The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference. A second person then fired on officers f
Israeli police released footage on Tuesday showing a man stabbing a police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two police officers were seen struggling to subdue the suspected attacker, dragging and pulling him to the ground.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A Hamilton police officer will stay on the force after he violently assaulted an Indigenous man, kicking him in the head during his arrest. Brian Wren will be demoted in rank from first to second-class constable for one year and then will be reinstated to his current position, said Greg Walton, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer who chaired Wren's disciplinary hearing last week. As a result, Wren will earn around $14,000 less per year. Wa
Toronto's police chief is apologizing for his "choice of words" in reacting to the acquittal of a man who had been accused of fatally running over an officer. Chief Myron Demkiw told the Toronto Police Services Board this morning that he has been reflecting on the comments he made outside a downtown Toronto courthouse on April 21, in which he said police respect the judicial process but were "hoping for a different outcome" to the trial. Demkiw told the board he should have been more clear that
The 15-year-old defendant has told a court he did not realise he had hurt Alfie as he swung a knife aimlessly in the air to keep him away.
The 29-year-old was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with the 2022 killing, Texas officials said.