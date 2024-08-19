Court Docs Reveal Matthew Perry’s Last Words to Assistant Before Ketamine Shot that Killed Him

Five people were arrested in connection with Matthew Perry's October 2023 death

Noam Galai/Getty Matthew Perry

The last known words of Matthew Perry were spoken to his assistant, who has now pleaded guilty to his role in the actor's ketamine death.

“Shoot me up with a big one,” the Friends star told Kenneth Iwamasa, per a plea agreement with federal authorities in which Iwamasa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

The Department of Justice said in a release that Iwamasa, who was not medically trained to administer ketamine, "repeatedly" injected Perry with ketamine.

Perry was was found dead, face down, in his jacuzzi on Oct. 28, 2023. The 54-year-old's cause of his death was determined to be "acute effects of ketamine," an autopsy revealed last December.

Iwamasa was one of five people who were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses in connection with Perry’s death. The final injection was the third of the day administered to Perry by Iwamasa, according to the assistant's plea agreement.



Federal authorities alleged in a press release that the people charged after Perry's death exploited his addiction for their own financial gain despite knowing their actions were negatively impacting his well-being.



Perry, who had been outspoken about his battles with addiction, had recovered before he relapsed months prior to his death, per the DOJ.

"In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well being," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said when announcing the charges on Thursday.



The others arrested were Jasveen Sangha — who authorities allege was known as the "The Ketamine Queen" — Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Erik Fleming and Dr. Mark Chavez, per the DOJ.

Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death, per authorities, who said Chavez is expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Sangha and Plasencia have not yet entered pleas. It's not clear if they have retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

