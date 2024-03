CBC

Two men from Millbrook, N.S., are facing a slew of charges including two counts of attempted murder for a series of incidents on Saturday afternoon in the community.RCMP were called to Millbrook around 3:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots. That prompted them to issue an alert, warning people to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows.RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said the first officers to arrive on the scene found that two men had forced their way into a home where a shot was fired. The