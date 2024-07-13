Court documents reveal new details in BPD officer charged with assault
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
Roger Allan Holmberg Sr. faces a simple assault charge after allegedly hitting his wife in the head on the July 2 flight, per authorities
“No amount of sorry, no amount of ‘I wish I would’ve done something differently’ is going to bring her back,” the Chief Deputy Clerk said.
Alexa Stakely died after being thrown from the hood of her vehicle while trying to stop the vehicle from being stolen with her son inside.
Luisa Melchionne is charged with sexual assault
Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the May killing of Olivia Flores, per authorities
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine prosecutors on Friday charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault, the latest development in the grisly case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her back to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
When the Gaza sunshine was at its hottest, Andrey Kozlov said the Hamas fighters would cover him with blankets, leaving him to stew in his sweat. When he asked about his family, they would say they had forgotten him. When they pulled the blindfold from his eyes, they said they would kill him and film his murder.
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…
On Friday morning, authorities said the Sutton girl named Eva was found unresponsive in a neighbor's pool. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital after falling off a ride at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, York Regional Police say.Const. James Dickson of York Regional Police said officers were called to the park at about 2:45 p.m. after the girl was injured in the fall.Dickson said police determined that there was no level of criminality and the call was in medical nature only.Operators of the Swing of the Century reported a "guest injury" at 2:35 p.m., according to Gra
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says it has handed people living at a rest stop along the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford notice that they must leave within two weeks.In a statement to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said 15 people living at the Brander rest area were served notice in person and signs were posted around the site.The rest area is just one of many spots along the highway through the Fraser Valley where people have been camping — some of them for years — on public land, of
Nova Scotia RCMP say the bodies of two people have been recovered after a life-raft carrying their remains was found washed ashore on Sable Island earlier this week. Police believe the people recovered are a 60-year old woman and a 70-year-old man from British Columbia reported missing last month.In a release Friday, police say Parks Canada contacted the RCMP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on Wednesday at around 3:15 after the vessel was discovered.The 3.3-metre life-raft found on Sabl
Vytautas Kiminius was jailed in October 2021 for 12 years for drug and money laundering offences.
LONDON (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
Cleo Loizides was 81 when she was allegedly killed by her daughter and grandson, say police
Aaliyah Jack, 25, has been charged with failure to report a missing child
A group of gang members who trafficked drugs and guns and used dating websites to connect with people interested in hiring prostitutes were responsible for a series of robberies that led to four deaths, federal prosecutors said Friday.
A man was sentenced Thursday for the March 11, 2022 death of 2-year-old Sarai Brooks.
A manhunt is underway in Houston for the gunman who ambushed and killed an on-duty deputy overnight, authorities said. The incident began just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when Harris County deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars pizza shop, Harris County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike Lee said at a news conference. "What happened is senseless," Lee said early Thursday.