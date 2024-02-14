Court hears final evidence in former military leader Edmundson's sex assault trial

OTTAWA — The Crown and defence have finished presenting evidence in former military leader Haydn Edmundson's sexual assault trial in Ottawa.

Edmundson has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and indecent exposure in a case that dates back to 1991, when he and the complainant were deployed together on a navy ship.

The woman testified last week that Edmundson raped her in his sleeping quarters while they were off duty at a U.S. port.

Edmundson took the stand on Monday and denied he had physical or sexual contact with the woman.

He was one of several senior military leaders to be accused of sexual misconduct in early 2021, leading to an external review that called for sweeping changes to reform the culture of the Armed Forces.

The Crown and defence are set to give closing arguments in the trial on April 11 in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

