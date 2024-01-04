Court officer of 35 years shot dead while serving eviction notice to Michigan resident

A veteran court officer was shot dead while serving an eviction notice at a Michigan residence, the Port Huron Times Herald reported.

Clay Township police responded to the home around 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 after Robert Silver, 66, had not been heard from in several hours, according to CBS Detroit.

“His mother and sister just passed away,” Lisa Fowler, a friend of Silver’s, told WJBK. “He was supposed to be at the funeral that day that it happened.”

Upon arriving at the home, officers discovered Silver, who worked for the county for 35 years, dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the station reported.

Michael Stickler, 49, whose residence Silver was visiting, was arrested after a standoff with police, according to the Times Herald.

Stickler was charged with murder and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Stickler is due back in court on Jan. 10.

McClatchy News reached out to the Clay Township Police Department on Jan. 4 but did not receive an immediate response.

Clay Township is about 50 miles northeast of Detroit.

