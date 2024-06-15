Court overturns move to expel Ciotti as head of France's Republicans party

A Paris court has overturned a decision by France's conservative Republicans party (LR) to expel Eric Ciotti as leader in a move that could boost the far-right National Rally ahead of snap parliamentary elections.

"The Paris court tribunal has suspended the move to expel me from the Republicans," Ciotti said on the social media platform X, confirming earlier French media reports.

"I therefore continue to exercise my functions as party president."

Ciotti created a rift in the LR earlier this week after calling for an electoral alliance with RN in which he said the parties would back each others’ candidates.

The LR's political committee voted unanimously Wednesday to remove Ciotti as president, saying the party would present independent candidates in the 30 June and 7 July legislative elections.

Widespread divisions

The Republicans party – which can trace its lineage back to Charles de Gaulle, and which has brought presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy to power – has struggled since 2017, when Macron was elected and drew defectors to his centrist alliance.

The rise of RN has continued to push the party to the right.

The snap elections and the success of RN have also created divisions on the far right.

Maréchal had earlier called on her supporters to back candidates in the alliance proposed by Ciotti and the RN.

Her words were welcomed by RN leader Jordan Bardella.



