Court staff kept in dark over Raac concrete safety risk for three years

Court staff were kept in the dark for three years after potentially dangerous Raac concrete was discovered in the buildings where they work, the Standard can reveal.

HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) knew about the existence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) in the roofs of courthouses in Bradford, Preston, and Blackpool after inspections in summer 2020.

Justice chiefs were urged by experts to take swift action, they were told Raac can collapse without warning, and it was recommended that courthouse staff should be told – so they could look out for cracks and other signs of danger.

But all staff were not formally told about the problem until autumn last year - after 150 schools had been closed in a Raac crisis and the issue was dominating the news.

“It’s outrageous that our members were kept in the dark and put at risk for more than three years,” said Public and Commercial Services general secretary Fran Heathcote.

“The employer can’t claim ignorance when reports from 2020 recommended staff looked out for cracks in court buildings.

“We shall be demanding answers from the employer as to why managers failed to warn us of the dangers of Raac and reassurances it will not happen again.”

Reports obtained through Freedom of Information requests show that Raac was identified at Blackpool magistrates and county court in spring 2020, with a recommendation to “make staff/maintainers aware that Raac is used in the building and where it is used”.

The courthouse was eventually shut down late last year, and has now been permanently condemned with repairs said to be too costly. A new courthouse is not expected to open until 2026.

After a second inspection in August 2020, HMCTS was sent advice from the Standing Committee on Structural Safety which referenced the sudden collapse “with very little noticeable warning” in 2018 of a school roof made from Raac.

“Ensure that all staff know to report any leaks, cracks and or other potential defect issues,” the report states, setting out plans for immediate closures if staff spot “sudden changes such as audible cracking sounds or greatly increased water ingress”.

Despite the advice and recommendations from 2020, it was three years later – on September 1, 2023 – that all Blackpool court staff were fully briefed about RAAC in the building’s roof.

At Preston magistrates court, all court staff were told for the first time about the presence of Raac on September 16 last year, just as a closure of up to four months was ordered in order to remove the hazardous concrete.

The note to staff outlined that Raac had “previously been identified”, and the closure was being ordered because “Raac on the sites shows signs of deterioration and increased risk to the safe operation of the court”.

Similarly in Bradford, magistrates court staff were told about Raac in the building just as the decision was taken to close one of the rooms on safety grounds.

An internal report found that Raac is present in the entirety of the upper roof of the building, and most of the lower roof.

The Ministry of Justice remained tight-lipped when the Raac crisis emerged last summer, and initially refused to name the court buildings where the less durable concrete was known to be present.

When names began to emerge last autumn thanks to Freedom of Information requests, it was confirmed that Doncaster Justice Centre North, Crewe Magistrates and County Court, Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts in Liverpool, Inner London Crown Court, Harrow Crown Court, and Medway County and Family Court are all affected, together with the courts in Blackpool, Preston and Bradford.

The 2020 report in Blackpool, seen by the Standard, noted that planks in the roof had “exceeded their original design life” – at least ten years earlier.

The author, from a specialist engineering firm, said “managing” rather than replacing the Raac was possible, but added: “It is important to note that this risk based approach cannot guarantee a future failure of a Raac plank will not occur without warning.”

HMCTS insists regular inspections of buildings affected by Raac have been ongoing, while some staff involving management and maintenance were told of the problem.

“Surveys carried out by independent surveyors in 2020 confirmed Raac in these three buildings was stable,” an HMCTS spokesperson said.

“As an organisation which puts the safety of people in our buildings first, we have continued to routinely inspect these sites and carried out repair work where needed.

“We have also demonstrated that where Raac does pose a risk, we will immediately act, closing the building if necessary – as we did in Blackpool and Preston.”

Harrow crown court closed unexpectedly when Raac was discovered for the first time in the roof last summer, during unrelated upgrade work. It is expected to remain closed until 2025.

Questions about the discovery of Raac at Inner London crown court – including the location and action taken – were not answered by HMCTS.