“A Court of Thorns and Roses ”TV Series Faces Another Set Back as Showrunner Ronald D. Moore Exits

Author Sarah J. Maas first announced the best-selling romantasy series TV adaptation in 2021, and little to no progress has been made since

Bloomsbury; Michael Kovac/Variety via Getty Images 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J Maas; Ronald D. Moore

The fate of the A Court of Thorns and Roses TV series remains up in the air.

Author Sarah J. Maas originally announced in 2021 that her bestselling series would be adapted into a Hulu TV show with Outlander creator Ron Moore at the helm, though she later deleted the Instagram post sharing the exciting news.

In the three years since the announcement, little progress has been made on the adaptation, and yet another setback has arisen as Moore confirmed on Thursday, July 25 that he is no longer the showrunner.

Related: All the TV Shows There Were Canceled in 2023: From iCarly to Shadow and Bone

While at Comic-Con, he told Entertainment Weekly that because he "left Disney and [has] returned to Sony," he is "no longer working on" the show, which is "a project that was at 20th Century Television and Disney."

"I had worked on it for a while but it was still in development, as they say, when I left," he shared. "So I don't know what the status is anymore."

In June, Deadline revealed that Moore had returned to Sony four years after his original departure, and he said in a statement that he was "incredibly happy" to be back after four years with 20th Television.

PEOPLE has reached out to Disney for comment.

Amazon 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' series by author Sarah J. Maas

Since Maas announced that the fantasy book series would be adapted for the small screen, there have been little to no updates on its progress. Earlier this year, rumors circulated that the series had been scrapped entirely at Hulu, but Variety confirmed in February that it is still technically in development.

The outlet also reported that Hulu chief Craig Erwich had said there was not "any news to share" on the series adaptation, which he said "has been in development."

Related: The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now

Moore has previously spoken about the show, telling TVLine in November that it was "in development." Moore added that Maas and himself had "written some scripts," and they were "just sort of waiting" on casting news.

"I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward."

Before that, he told Collider in June 2023 that Hulu liked the show "very much" but they hadn't yet "been given the green light for pickup."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The five-book series, which remains ongoing according to Maas, who confirmed in January that she's working on the series sixth installment and is "very excited" about it, per the Today show, tells the story of 19-year-old Feyre Archeron, who finds herself ensconced in the faerie world after she kills a wolf while hunting to feed her family.

The first four books — A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin and A Court of Frost and Starlight — all focus on Feyre's story, while the fifth, A Court of Silver Flames, focuses on her older sister Nesta.

The focus of the sixth book is unclear, and Maas most recently shared an update on Instagram in April as she teased fans that she was still working on the next installment.

"Went up North to write for a while 🌲 🏔️ 🌲 #ACOwhattt #draftingmodeactivated," she captioned a photo of her standing in a snow-covered forest on April 3.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.