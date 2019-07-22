Courteney Cox Is There For You In Cool Swimming Pool Trick Video

Like her classic sitcom “Friends,” Courteney Cox’s whimsical Instagram continues to be “must-see.”

The actress posted a video on Sunday that starts with the image of a swimming pool. But then she suddenly rises to the surface and onto the deck as she is handed a drink and sunglasses. The reversed clip (see it below) plays out to Missy Elliott’s “Work It” for reasons Cox explained in the caption.

“Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it....only took me ten years.”

“This is epic,” Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory” wrote in the comments. Actresses Busy Philipps, Isla Fisher and Allison Janney also gave their thumbs-up.

The post attracted more than 1 million views within hours.

Cox has been winning the internet lately with fun Insta entries. Over the weekend, she also shared a video of her face distorted like a doll’s and wrote how difficult it was to come up with captions. Last week she showed the results of the aging filter.

In June, the 55-year-old “Cougar Town” star posted side by side photos of her daughter wearing the same dress that Cox wore on the red carpet decades ago.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.